Swedish man reports over 100,000 baht stolen by Pattaya transwomen

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 15, 2026, 5:04 PM
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Swedish man reports over 100,000 baht stolen by Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger
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A Swedish tourist reported losing more than 100,000 baht in cash after being robbed a group of Thai transwomen at a condominium in Pattaya early today, May 15.

Police from Mueang Pattaya Police Station received the complaint from the victim, identified as 67 year old Mahmoud, at around 3.40am before travelling to the condominium to investigate the incident.

According to Mahmoud, he had visited entertainment venues along Pattaya Walking Street before meeting two Thai transwomen. He later invited them back to his accommodation at My View Condotel on Pattaya Sai Song Road and agreed to pay them 1,000 baht each.

The group reportedly arrived at the condominium at around 2.20am. Mahmoud told police that one of the transwomen later contacted two additional friends and invited them to the room.

Pattaya walking street
Photo by gionnixxx via Getty Images Signature

After the other two individuals arrived, an argument reportedly broke out among the group, creating confusion inside the condominium room.

During the disturbance, one of the suspects allegedly took a key to Mahmoud’s safe before fleeing with cash valued at approximately 111,000 baht. The stolen property included 67,500 baht in Thai currency, 800 euros, 2,000 Swedish krona, and 8 million Vietnamese dong.

Investigators have launched a search for the suspects involved in the Pattaya theft case, although no arrests had been announced at the time of reporting.

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Pattaya walking street sex service
Photo by Roman Lashkin via Flickr

The Swedish man is not the only victim targeted by transwomen in Pattaya. His case follows multiple, similar crimes reported previously.

In March, CCTV footage captured two Thai transwomen stealing a motorcycle and mobile phone from an intoxicated Russian tourist before leaving him outside a convenience store in the city.

Another incident in the same month involved a transwoman attempting to pickpocket a German tourist while crossing a road in Pattaya. According to reports, the suspect approached and hugged the tourist in an attempt to distract him before a Thai bystander intervened.

In February, a Chinese tourist was also robbed by three Thai transwomen after inviting them to a hotel room in Pattaya. The victim alleged the group assaulted him before escaping with approximately 20,000 baht in cash.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 15, 2026, 5:04 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.