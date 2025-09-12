Thailand video news Inside Klong Prem: What Awaits Thaksin Behind Bars, Karon Beach Lifeguards Save Tourist Who Ignored Red Flags

Thailand saw a turbulent week spanning politics, public safety, and lifestyle changes — from Thaksin Shinawatra’s stark new reality inside Klong Prem Prison and Paetongtarn’s push to steady Pheu Thai, to a citywide rabies alert in Bangkok, high-profile tourist incidents in Phuket, and even viral mishaps like a “green curry smoothie.” Meanwhile, Nepal unrest halted a British vlogger’s epic ride, and Thailand scrapped its afternoon alcohol sales ban in a bid to boost dining and tourism.

Former inmates describe Bangkok’s Klong Prem Central Prison as cramped, austere, and tense, with prisoners sleeping on thin blankets on the floor and washing in open communal areas. Food is plain and portions small, while the risk of intimidation or violence is part of daily life. Thaksin Shinawatra, 76, has begun serving a one-year term there after a court ruled his long hospital stay did not count toward his sentence. He initially undergoes quarantine and, due to age and profile, is expected to be kept in lower-risk zones. The conditions underscore how far the former prime minister has fallen from political power to prison routine.

Pheu Thai has confirmed Paetongtarn Shinawatra will remain party leader despite recent political turmoil. Senior figures frame the decision as a bid for stability while the party undertakes internal restructuring and prepares for the next election cycle. Supporters say continuity helps consolidate the base after her court-ordered removal as prime minister. The party is also weighing strategic adjustments to respond to shifting alliances in parliament. Paetongtarn has publicly vowed to keep leading the party’s rebuilding effort.

City health officials declared a rabies alert after positive animal cases emerged, urging people to avoid contact with strays and report suspicious behavior. Authorities set a 5-kilometre watch zone centered on Soi Chaloem Prakiat Rama 9 Soi 49 in Prawet and listed affected areas across Prawet, Suan Luang, Lat Krabang, Saphan Sung, Bang Na, Phra Khanong, and Bang Phli (Samut Prakan). The Livestock Office designated an animal-disease outbreak zone from September 9 to October 8. Residents are advised to vaccinate pets and seek immediate medical care after any bite or exposure. Officials published hotline numbers and symptoms to watch for as monitoring continues.

An Indian man in Kamala allegedly followed a Thai woman to her home and exposed himself, prompting her screams for help. Locals intervened and handed the suspect to administrative officers, who took him to a police station. Video of the incident spread online via a Thai news Facebook page. The man apologized in Thai during questioning, according to the clip. Authorities have not yet disclosed the punishment or charges.

A 31-year-old visitor from Quang Nam, Vietnam, entered the surf at Karon Beach despite red warning flags posted for dangerous conditions. Lifeguards quickly pulled him from strong waves and brought him safely ashore. The tourist admitted he saw the warnings but went in anyway. Officials used the case to remind beachgoers that red flags signal high risk from rip currents and rough seas. The rescue added to recent incidents tied to hazardous surf along Phuket’s west coast.

A Bangkok diner said he ordered an avocado smoothie via a delivery app but received a blended green chicken curry instead. He reported vomiting after the first sip and said the eatery also swapped his grilled-chicken dish for curry. At the restaurant, a staffer admitted the mix-up but allegedly offered no apology or compensation. The customer chose not to reveal the venue’s name, saying he wanted accountability rather than reputational damage. Social media users debated the story’s authenticity as it went viral.

A British YouTuber riding a motorbike from Thailand to the UK found himself amid violent protests in Kathmandu. His footage captured fires, clashes, and looting near Nepal’s Parliament as police fired tear gas. The unexpected detour forced him to pause travel plans under curfew. He told viewers he never intended to cover political unrest and faced criticism for filming up close. The creator said he’ll resume the journey once restrictions lift and logistics allow.

Thailand has ended the decades-old rule prohibiting alcohol sales in restaurants from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Industry leaders say the move will lift sales by roughly 20–25% and better align with tourist dining habits. The ban, dating to a 1972 order, had long frustrated visitors and operators alike. Hospitality groups thanked policymakers across parties for supporting the change. Officials and business advocates expect ripple benefits for suppliers and the wider tourism economy.