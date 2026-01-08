Hidden camera exposes Thai resort staff using guest’s personal items

Key insights from the news

  • A Thai woman discovered resort staff using her personal items while she was away, after placing a hidden camera in her room during her stay over the New Year holiday.
  • The footage showed three workers handling her perfume, makeup, and skincare products, leading her to feel unsafe and reconsider future stays at the resort.
  • Despite no theft occurring, the incident caused her anxiety about leaving belongings unattended, prompting her to warn others through a viral TikTok video.
  • Following the video's release, it was claimed by a TikTok user that the staff involved had been dismissed, although this has not been officially confirmed.

A Thai woman issued a public warning after discovering that resort staff secretly used her personal belongings while she was away from her room.

The woman shared footage of the incident on her TikTok account, @hydemylxu03, yesterday, January 7. She did not disclose the name or exact location of the resort, but many netizens speculated it was in Nakhon Ratchasima province based on the local dialect spoken by the workers in the video.

The TikToker explained that she returned to her home province during the New Year holiday and chose to stay at a resort rather than at her family home. She stayed for several days and requested daily room cleaning during her stay.

She said she was unsure what prompted her decision, but she chose to place a hidden camera on a table inside the room to see what happened while she was out.

According to the woman, the footage left her shocked. Three resort workers were seen handling her personal belongings. One worker appeared to use her perfume and eyeshadow, opened containers of skincare products, and discussed the items with colleagues.

Thai resort staff use guest's personal belongings
Photo via TikTok/ @hydemylxu03

Another worker was seen opening and smelling her perfume and checking her makeup, while the third worker handled similar items without applying them.

The woman said none of the workers stole anything from her. However, she admitted that the incident made her feel unsafe and anxious, adding that she no longer felt comfortable leaving her belongings unattended.

Thai woman warns travellers after resort staff caught using her belongings
She also said she had originally planned to stay at the same resort every year when returning home to visit family, but the incident made her reconsider.

According to the woman, the resort previously received good reviews across multiple booking platforms, and she said Thai celebrities had reportedly stayed there, which gave her confidence when making the booking.

After the video went viral, many netizens questioned whether she reported the matter to the resort’s management. The woman did not respond to those comments.

However, one TikTok user claimed that a friend worked at the resort and said the employees seen in the footage had since been dismissed, although this has not been officially confirmed.

เตือนภัยคนพักรีสอร์ท!!! กลับมาบ้านแต่อยากพักรีสอร์ท นึกสนุกอยากลองตั้งกล้องเล่นๆ ดูพนักงานทำความสะอาด แต่ไม่คิดเลยว่าสิ่งที่เจอจะทำให้กลัวการพักรีสอร์ทไปเลย เขาไม่ได้เอาอะไรไป แต่เขาหยิบของใช้ส่วนตัวเรามาดูและใช้มัน เวลาไปพักรีสอร์ทหรือโรงแรมให้ระวัง ถ้าไม่เก็บของในกระเป๋าอาจโดนแบบนี้จากพนักงานทำความสะอาด คนที่ 1 1. หยิบ เปิดน้ำหอมดม 2. ฉีดน้ำหอม แล้วบอกว่าน้ำหอมเรากลิ่นมอร์ฟีน 3. หยิบ อ่านชื่อและยา 4. หยิบโทนเนอร์แพดมาเปิดดูด้านใน 5. หยิบและเปิดกระปุกครีม 6. หยิบซองครีมกันแดดทาตัวมาอ่าน และให้คำแนะนำว่า ทำไมไม่ซื้อแบบหลอด 7. หยิบที่ทาตามาเปิดดู และบรรจงทาลงบนตาของตัวเอง คนที่ 2 1. หยิบน้ำหอมทั้ง 2 ขวดมาดม 2. หยิบแป้งพับขึ้นมาดู คนที่ 3 1. หยิบโทนเนอร์แพดมาดู คนที่ 2 และ 3 ที่หยิบมาดูเฉยๆ เป็นสิ่งที่ไม่ควรก็จริง แต่ก็ไม่โกรธอะไร แต่คนที่ 1 คือ ไม่ดูอย่างเดียวแต่มาใช้ของเราด้วยแบบนี้ไม่โอเค และโกรธมาก เวลาไปพักพวกโรงแรม พนักงานจะหยิบของเราแล้วทำความสะอาดโต๊ะ แบบนั้นไม่ว่าอะไรเลย แต่ครั้งนี้พักรีสอร์ทไม่คิดว่าจะโดนขนาดนี้ ที่พักที่นี่เพราะใกล้บ้าน และอ่านรีวิวแล้วดี พวกนักร้อง ดาราก็เคยมาพัก เป็นประสบการณ์ที่แย่มากๆ ถ้าครั้งนี้ไม่เจอแบบนี้คิดว่าจะพักที่นี่ทุกครั้งที่กลับบ้าน(ที่ไม่นอนบ้านเพราะไม่มีห้องนอนแล้ว) แต่พอเจอแบบนี้ก็ต้องทบทวนใหม่ #เตือนภัย #รีสอร์ท #เทรนด์วันนี้ #ประสบการณ์จริง

