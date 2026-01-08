Hidden camera exposes Thai resort staff using guest’s personal items

Key insights from the news Copy A Thai woman discovered resort staff using her personal items while she was away, after placing a hidden camera in her room during her stay over the New Year holiday.

The footage showed three workers handling her perfume, makeup, and skincare products, leading her to feel unsafe and reconsider future stays at the resort.

Despite no theft occurring, the incident caused her anxiety about leaving belongings unattended, prompting her to warn others through a viral TikTok video.

Following the video's release, it was claimed by a TikTok user that the staff involved had been dismissed, although this has not been officially confirmed.

A Thai woman issued a public warning after discovering that resort staff secretly used her personal belongings while she was away from her room.

The woman shared footage of the incident on her TikTok account, @hydemylxu03, yesterday, January 7. She did not disclose the name or exact location of the resort, but many netizens speculated it was in Nakhon Ratchasima province based on the local dialect spoken by the workers in the video.

The TikToker explained that she returned to her home province during the New Year holiday and chose to stay at a resort rather than at her family home. She stayed for several days and requested daily room cleaning during her stay.

She said she was unsure what prompted her decision, but she chose to place a hidden camera on a table inside the room to see what happened while she was out.

According to the woman, the footage left her shocked. Three resort workers were seen handling her personal belongings. One worker appeared to use her perfume and eyeshadow, opened containers of skincare products, and discussed the items with colleagues.

Another worker was seen opening and smelling her perfume and checking her makeup, while the third worker handled similar items without applying them.

The woman said none of the workers stole anything from her. However, she admitted that the incident made her feel unsafe and anxious, adding that she no longer felt comfortable leaving her belongings unattended.

She also said she had originally planned to stay at the same resort every year when returning home to visit family, but the incident made her reconsider.

According to the woman, the resort previously received good reviews across multiple booking platforms, and she said Thai celebrities had reportedly stayed there, which gave her confidence when making the booking.

After the video went viral, many netizens questioned whether she reported the matter to the resort’s management. The woman did not respond to those comments.

However, one TikTok user claimed that a friend worked at the resort and said the employees seen in the footage had since been dismissed, although this has not been officially confirmed.