Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie

A Thai man condemned a restaurant owner for disrespecting customers after his smoothie order was blended with green chicken curry instead of avocado.

Thitiwat Koosakul took to Facebook to share his bizarre experience with a food delivery service. He explained that he carefully considered and decided to post the story because the restaurant owner failed to take any responsibility for the incident.

According to Thitiwat, he ordered spicy grilled chicken with rice and a boiled egg, along with an avocado smoothie, through the LINE Man application. However, instead of avocado, he received a smoothie made from green chicken curry. Moreover, the spicy grilled chicken was replaced with green chicken curry as well.

Thitiwat said his first thought was that it might be a different variety of avocado than he was used to. After taking a sip, he immediately vomited. He described the taste as fishy, salty, and spicy, with scraps of chicken bone in his mouth. He then asked a colleague to try the smoothie, who also spat it out.

Thitiwat attempted to contact the restaurant using the two phone numbers listed on the app, but received no answer. He eventually went to the restaurant in person to demand an explanation.

A man at the premises, who said the restaurant belonged to his younger brother, admitted that the smoothie was indeed made with green curry ingredients. He claimed a staff member likely picked up the wrong items.

Thitiwat said no apology, compensation, or accountability was offered. He chose not to disclose the restaurant’s name, explaining that he did not want to damage its reputation, but simply wanted to share his unusual experience.

Some netizens expressed scepticism, suggesting that Thitiwat fabricated the story, arguing it would be impossible for anyone to confuse curry ingredients with avocado.

Thitiwat, however, insisted that his account was true. He said he was still waiting to hear from the restaurant owner, as he wished to understand how the mistake had occurred. The owner has remained silent despite the story going viral.