Thailand video news | Thailand targets 10 million long‑haul tourists, Phuket woman holds gun to threaten driver over car debt

In today’s Thailand video news, Jay brings you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia — from Thailand’s push to attract more long-haul tourists and a major international fugitive arrest, to a prostitution ring bust, a SEA Games sports controversy, an armed debt dispute in Phuket, and renewed diplomatic pressure over the Thai-Cambodian border dispute.

Thailand plans to attract 10 million long-haul tourists in 2025, including one million visitors from the UK. Tourism officials say long-haul travellers spend more and stay longer than regional visitors. The Tourism Authority of Thailand will launch targeted marketing campaigns in Europe and work with airlines to expand direct flights from the UK. Officials also plan to promote wellness travel, cultural sites, nature experiences, and luxury holidays. Authorities will upgrade airports and transport links to manage higher visitor numbers. Tourism leaders say UK travellers already rank among the highest spenders per trip. They believe this strategy will help diversify Thailand’s tourism market while maintaining quality and sustainability.

Police arrested a Taiwanese man accused of running a prostitution ring involving at least 16 Thai women. Investigators say he lured the women with promises of high pay and travel opportunities. He then forced them into organised sex work. Officers carried out coordinated raids after tracking recruitment methods and client networks. They rescued the women and took the suspect into custody. Police are now checking possible links to human trafficking groups and online recruitment platforms. Authorities are providing the victims with legal, medical, and counselling support. Police warn that human trafficking and exploitation carry severe penalties under Thai law.

Members of Malaysia’s pencak silat team face accusations of assaulting referees after a disputed SEA Games match. Reports say tensions rose after controversial scoring decisions. Athletes and coaches allegedly confronted and pushed match officials. Event organisers intervened and launched an investigation. The SEA Games committee stressed the importance of discipline and respect for officials. It is considering fines or suspensions once the review is complete. The incident has sparked debate online about officiating standards and athlete behaviour.

Police in Phuket arrested a woman after she threatened a man with a gun during a car debt dispute. Officers say the argument involved an unpaid vehicle loan. The situation escalated when the woman pulled out a firearm and demanded payment. Witnesses alerted police, who arrived before anyone was hurt. Authorities seized the gun and charged the woman with illegal weapon possession and making threats. Police stressed that violence is not a lawful way to settle financial disputes.

Thai police arrested a Chinese fugitive wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for fraud and cybercrime. The suspect had been living in Thailand under a false identity. Officers confirmed his identity through surveillance and document checks. They arrested him without resistance. Authorities have begun extradition procedures, pending legal and diplomatic steps with China. Police say the case shows the importance of international cooperation in fighting cross-border crime.

Cambodia has stepped up diplomatic efforts over its long-running border dispute with Thailand. Officials are urging Bangkok to recognise historical boundary agreements and colonial-era maps. The dispute centres on areas near the Preah Vihear temple. Thailand has restated its position and called for peaceful talks through bilateral and ASEAN mechanisms. Both countries say they want dialogue, not conflict. Analysts warn that political pressure and nationalism could complicate negotiations without sustained diplomacy.