Thailand video news | Thailand targets 10 million long‑haul tourists, Phuket woman holds gun to threaten driver over car debt

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: December 18, 2025, 11:53 AM
58 2 minutes read
Thailand video news | Thailand targets 10 million long‑haul tourists, Phuket woman holds gun to threaten driver over car debt | Thaiger

In today’s Thailand video news, Jay brings you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia — from Thailand’s push to attract more long-haul tourists and a major international fugitive arrest, to a prostitution ring bust, a SEA Games sports controversy, an armed debt dispute in Phuket, and renewed diplomatic pressure over the Thai-Cambodian border dispute.

Thailand Targets 10 Million Long-Haul Tourists in 2025

Thailand plans to attract 10 million long-haul tourists in 2025, including one million visitors from the UK. Tourism officials say long-haul travellers spend more and stay longer than regional visitors. The Tourism Authority of Thailand will launch targeted marketing campaigns in Europe and work with airlines to expand direct flights from the UK. Officials also plan to promote wellness travel, cultural sites, nature experiences, and luxury holidays. Authorities will upgrade airports and transport links to manage higher visitor numbers. Tourism leaders say UK travellers already rank among the highest spenders per trip. They believe this strategy will help diversify Thailand’s tourism market while maintaining quality and sustainability.

Taiwanese Man Arrested Over Prostitution Ring Involving Thai Women

Police arrested a Taiwanese man accused of running a prostitution ring involving at least 16 Thai women. Investigators say he lured the women with promises of high pay and travel opportunities. He then forced them into organised sex work. Officers carried out coordinated raids after tracking recruitment methods and client networks. They rescued the women and took the suspect into custody. Police are now checking possible links to human trafficking groups and online recruitment platforms. Authorities are providing the victims with legal, medical, and counselling support. Police warn that human trafficking and exploitation carry severe penalties under Thai law.

Malaysian Pencak Silat Team Accused of Assaulting SEA Games Referees

Members of Malaysia’s pencak silat team face accusations of assaulting referees after a disputed SEA Games match. Reports say tensions rose after controversial scoring decisions. Athletes and coaches allegedly confronted and pushed match officials. Event organisers intervened and launched an investigation. The SEA Games committee stressed the importance of discipline and respect for officials. It is considering fines or suspensions once the review is complete. The incident has sparked debate online about officiating standards and athlete behaviour.

Phuket Woman Arrested After Threatening Driver With Gun

Police in Phuket arrested a woman after she threatened a man with a gun during a car debt dispute. Officers say the argument involved an unpaid vehicle loan. The situation escalated when the woman pulled out a firearm and demanded payment. Witnesses alerted police, who arrived before anyone was hurt. Authorities seized the gun and charged the woman with illegal weapon possession and making threats. Police stressed that violence is not a lawful way to settle financial disputes.

Interpol Fugitive Chinese Suspect Arrested in Thailand

Thai police arrested a Chinese fugitive wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for fraud and cybercrime. The suspect had been living in Thailand under a false identity. Officers confirmed his identity through surveillance and document checks. They arrested him without resistance. Authorities have begun extradition procedures, pending legal and diplomatic steps with China. Police say the case shows the importance of international cooperation in fighting cross-border crime.

Related Articles

Cambodia Presses Thailand Over Border Dispute

Cambodia has stepped up diplomatic efforts over its long-running border dispute with Thailand. Officials are urging Bangkok to recognise historical boundary agreements and colonial-era maps. The dispute centres on areas near the Preah Vihear temple. Thailand has restated its position and called for peaceful talks through bilateral and ASEAN mechanisms. Both countries say they want dialogue, not conflict. Analysts warn that political pressure and nationalism could complicate negotiations without sustained diplomacy.

Latest Thailand News
French tourists allegedly fabricate bad boat trip experience in Phuket for refund | Thaiger Phuket News

French tourists allegedly fabricate bad boat trip experience in Phuket for refund

18 minutes ago
Thai researchers test Riceberry for hair regrowth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai researchers test Riceberry for hair regrowth

42 minutes ago
Modified pickup truck clouds Pattaya in black smoke | Thaiger Thailand News

Modified pickup truck clouds Pattaya in black smoke

57 minutes ago
Phuket man arrested after beating wife to death with broomstick | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested after beating wife to death with broomstick

1 hour ago
Thai border police feed hungry dogs left behind during evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai border police feed hungry dogs left behind during evacuation

1 hour ago
Kazakh fraud suspect on Interpol Red Notice arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Kazakh fraud suspect on Interpol Red Notice arrested in Phuket

2 hours ago
Another Thai soldier dies in Sisaket border clash, bringing death toll to 21 | Thaiger Thailand News

Another Thai soldier dies in Sisaket border clash, bringing death toll to 21

2 hours ago
Phuket woman pulls gun on finance agents over missed payments | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket woman pulls gun on finance agents over missed payments

18 hours ago
Foreign student injured in Chiang Rai car crash seeks accountability | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign student injured in Chiang Rai car crash seeks accountability

18 hours ago
Thailand hits 10 million long-haul tourist milestone with UK on top | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand hits 10 million long-haul tourist milestone with UK on top

19 hours ago
3 Vietnamese men arrested in illegal cannabis farm raid in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Vietnamese men arrested in illegal cannabis farm raid in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Phitsanulok woman who woke up at her funeral passes away | Thaiger Thailand News

Phitsanulok woman who woke up at her funeral passes away

20 hours ago
Chinese scam suspect with Interpol red notice arrested in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese scam suspect with Interpol red notice arrested in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Making a splash: Garner by IHG arrives in Southeast Asia | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Making a splash: Garner by IHG arrives in Southeast Asia

21 hours ago
Chiang Mai set for UNESCO World Heritage nomination approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai set for UNESCO World Heritage nomination approval

21 hours ago
Rayong woman arrested in acid attack on husband on his birthday | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong woman arrested in acid attack on husband on his birthday

21 hours ago
voco Bangkok Surawong opens its doors in Bangkok | Thaiger Tourism News

voco Bangkok Surawong opens its doors in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Thailand confirms Cambodia hired US lobbying firm | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand confirms Cambodia hired US lobbying firm

22 hours ago
3 foreign motorcyclists abandon injured friend and woman after crash in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreign motorcyclists abandon injured friend and woman after crash in Phuket

22 hours ago
Motorcycle taxi driver found dead in police outpost bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle taxi driver found dead in police outpost bathroom

23 hours ago
Daughter pleads for help after mother goes missing in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter pleads for help after mother goes missing in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Foreign motorcyclist nearly loses leg after crashing into parked pickup in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign motorcyclist nearly loses leg after crashing into parked pickup in Pattaya

1 day ago
Two lucky Lottery Plus buyers claim 48 million baht first prize | Thaiger Thailand News

Two lucky Lottery Plus buyers claim 48 million baht first prize

1 day ago
American man detained in Surin after photographing military airport | Thaiger Thailand News

American man detained in Surin after photographing military airport

1 day ago
Tokyogurl denies cheating at SEA Games 2025 | Thaiger Entertainment

Tokyogurl denies cheating at SEA Games 2025

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: December 18, 2025, 11:53 AM
58 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video