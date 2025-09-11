British YouTuber’s Thailand trip derailed by Nepal riot chaos (video)

A British YouTuber travelling from Thailand to the UK by motorbike was caught filming violent protests in Nepal, with his video going viral worldwide.

Harry’s video racked up more than 4 million views in just one day.

Best known for his channel We Hate The Cold, the Brit was riding through Nepal on his motorcycle as part of a journey from Thailand to the UK when riots broke out outside Nepal’s Parliament.

His footage, which has already crossed 3.8 million views, shows rare ground-level scenes of flames rising from the Parliament building, vehicles being smashed, and looters running off with computer equipment. In the chaos, protesters even clashed among themselves while police fired tear gas to disperse crowds.

Harry, who usually posts adventure vlogs from remote and rugged destinations, stressed that covering political unrest was never his intention.

“I just happened to be there with my camera.”

He explained that the sudden curfew in Kathmandu left him stranded in the middle of the violence.

In his YouTube post, Harry wrote:

“I cannot believe what I saw today. Gen Z protests in Nepal and how they unfolded from my lens. The full journey back from Thailand to the UK on two wheels continues soon once I am able to get out of curfew here and fly the bike. It seems it might be a while until that happens. Love you all.”

The viral clip shows him walking through the protest zone, interviewing Nepalese locals, and even getting swept up in the crowd as tensions flared. His decision to film so closely drew heavy criticism online, with viewers accusing him of recklessness.

One comment read: “Don’t you care about your own life? What’s your problem?!”

Harry later responded to critics by downplaying his role.

“I’m not a journalist. I’m just a stupid tourist who might have a little bit of courage. I originally planned to make content about riding my motorcycle from Thailand back to the UK, but I ended up stuck here.”

He added that he hopes to continue his motorcycle journey once Nepal’s curfew is lifted and flights resume, according to Hindustan Times and CatDumb Facebook page.