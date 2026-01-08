Wat Arun issues apology, tightens rules for photographers after complaints

Key insights from the news Copy Wat Arun issued an apology after complaints about local photographers disturbing visitors for personal gain, particularly during photo sessions in traditional costumes.

Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan issued an official apology following public backlash over the behaviour of some local photographers accused of disturbing visitors for personal gain.

Wearing Thai traditional costumes while visiting temples has become increasingly popular among both Thai and foreign tourists. Wat Arun is one of the most favoured locations for photo sessions, thanks to its iconic prang tower and colourful decorative details made from tiny pieces of discarded Chinese porcelain and seashells.

The trends led to a growing number of costume rental shops and photography services around the temple. Operators often approach visitors inside the temple grounds to promote their services.

However, to secure perfect photo shots for paying clients, some photographers were reported to have cleared crowds from backgrounds, shouted at tourists to move away, or asked visitors to stop walking through certain areas, causing inconvenience and discomfort.

The issue gained wider attention after Krisda “Pond” Witthayakhajorndet, founder of Be On Cloud, shared his experience online.

He criticised the photographers’ behaviour, saying it upset tourists and created a negative atmosphere. He stressed that the temple is a public space and should not be exploited for personal business interests.

Many netizens then shared similar experiences at Wat Arun, prompting Thai Tourist Police to step in. Officers reportedly increased patrols at the temple and issued warnings to photographers found behaving inappropriately.

In response, Wat Arun released an official statement yesterday, January 7, apologising for the incident. Part of the statement read…

“The temple sincerely apologises for any inconvenience or discomfort that may have been experienced by those concerned. The temple would also like to express its appreciation to those who have shared this matter publicly, as their perspectives have helped reflect valuable viewpoints and contributed to a review of the temple’s approach to managing and caring for its premises in an appropriate manner.”

The temple also announced new measures, stating that temple staff will work alongside officers from Bangkok Yai Police Station, district officials, and Tourist Police to regulate photography services.

Under the new policy, photographers must undergo training on proper conduct and obtain official permission before operating within the temple grounds.