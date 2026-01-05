Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 5, 2026, 4:16 PM
97 1 minute read
TMD infographic for January 5 (translated to English) | Photo via Thai Meteorological Department

Thailand Weather Update: Temperatures dip further as new cold wave arrives January 6 to 11

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a fresh weather outlook as another wave of cold air sweeps over upper Thailand, causing temperatures to drop, especially in northern provinces. Meanwhile, strong monsoonal winds are expected to affect the South and coastal areas starting this weekend.

Current Conditions (January 5) A high-pressure system from China is currently covering upper Thailand and parts of the upper South. This has led to “cool to cold” conditions in the North and Northeast, while the Central, Eastern, and Greater Bangkok regions are experiencing cool mornings.

  • Tak Province: Umphang district recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius this morning.
  • Greater Bangkok: Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan reported 18.6°C.
  • Air Quality: Light to moderate accumulation of dust and smog is expected in upper Thailand due to weak winds limiting pollutant dispersion.

Another surge of relatively strong cold air from China is expected to spread across upper Thailand from January 6 to 11, bringing stronger winds and another round of temperature drops.

Temperature Drop:

  • Northeast: drop of around 5°C
  • North: drop of around 3°C
  • Central & East: drop of 2 to 4°C

Forecast:

  • The North and Northeast will experience cool to cold weather.
  • Central, East, and Bangkok will continue to see cool mornings.

The TMD advises people in affected areas to look after their health and remain alert for fire hazards, especially in dry and windy conditions.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea is strengthening.

Sea Conditions (January 6 to 9):

  • Waves in the lower Gulf expected at 2 to 3 metres
  • In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 3 metres

Advisory:
Small boats in the lower Gulf are advised to remain ashore from January 6 to 11. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid sailing near thunderstorm zones.

Thai Meteorological Department weather forecast infographic for January 5, showing temperatures and conditions across Thailand.
TMD infographic for January 5 (translated to English) | Photo via Thai Meteorological Department

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 5, 2026, 4:16 PM
97 1 minute read

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.