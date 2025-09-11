Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket

An Indian man allegedly stalked a Thai woman in the Kamala district of Phuket and masturbated in front of her, leading local administrative officers to send him to the police.

The news Facebook page เจ๊ม้อย v+ (Jmoi v+) shared video footage of the incident along with details in the caption, though the exact date was not disclosed.

According to the page, the Indian man arrived in the community on his motorcycle. He parked the vehicle and followed the victim on foot into her home. As she was about to enter, the man approached her, exposed himself, and began masturbating.

The woman screamed for help and managed to chase the man out of her home. Her cries drew the attention of locals, who intervened and reported the matter to local administrative officers. The officers then arrived to detain the suspect and escorted him to a police station.

In the video, one officer was heard reprimanding the man…

“Why are you stalking her? Why did you expose yourself to her? Do it for what? Don’t you know women and children were frightened? You can’t do this here. Where’s your house?”

The Indian man, who understood Thai, apologised to the officer and admitted that he also lived in the same community.

The punishment given to the suspect was not mentioned in the report. The Facebook page urged residents to install security cameras at their homes to ensure evidence would be available should similar incidents occur.

A similar incident was reported in Pattaya in February, when two Indian men were chased by Thai women and motorcycle taxi riders following allegations of sexual assault. The women told the media that the men groped their breasts and buttocks, prompting them to scream for help.

In another case in August, also in Pattaya, a Thai sex worker attacked an Indian man for groping her without permission while they were negotiating services. The man rejected her afterwards, reportedly insulting her by saying her breasts were too small, which led to the confrontation.