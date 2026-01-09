Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment

Key insights from the news Copy Two white lions, Merry and Christmas, rescued from the Thai-Cambodian border, received urgent medical treatment for digestive issues after being found in poor health at Khao Zon Wildlife Breeding Station.

Veterinarians discovered both lions were suffering from constipation due to compacted faeces, caused by ingesting hair, sand, and small bone fragments, and treated them with enemas and medication.

Dental examinations revealed both lions had tooth decay and plaque build-up, contributing to their feeding difficulties; they received dental scaling and blood samples were collected for further analysis.

A comprehensive care plan has been established for the lions' long-term health, including medication, dietary adjustments, and ongoing monitoring after their recovery.

Two white lions rescued near the Thai-Cambodian border were given medical treatment yesterday, January 8, in Ratchaburi, after wildlife officials discovered the animals were suffering from digestive problems.

The animals, a male and a female, were found in poor health after being transferred to the Khao Zon Wildlife Breeding Station in Ratchaburi late last year. Veterinary teams say the lions had shown signs of reduced appetite and difficulty defecating.

Yesterday, a group of veterinarians assessed the condition of the lions, named Merry and Christmas, using sedation and X-ray imaging, which revealed a clear case of constipation in both animals. No signs of major internal blockages were found, but the lower intestines were packed with compacted faeces.

The team performed enemas to flush the waste from the lions’ systems. Analysis of the faecal matter uncovered large amounts of hair, sand, and small bone fragments, substances that likely caused the digestive obstruction.

CH7 News reported that the lions were then treated with fluids, along with antibiotics, anti-inflammatory medication, pain relief, and dietary supplements.

Further dental checks revealed both lions were suffering from tooth decay and a heavy build-up of plaque, which could have contributed to their feeding difficulties. Veterinarians then scaled the animals’ teeth and collected blood samples for further analysis.

The lions had previously been seized by Royal Thai Marines on December 25, 2025, in Trat province, near the Thamoda casino along the Thai-Cambodian border, and were relocated to Khao Zon Wildlife Breeding Station for long-term care.

In recognition of the date they arrived, the staff named the female Merry and the male Christmas.

Following treatment, both animals recovered without complications. Officials at the station say a comprehensive care plan is in place, including scheduled medication, an adjusted diet, and ongoing monitoring to support the lions’ long-term health.

In similar news, four orangutans rescued in Thailand are set to be flown back to Indonesia, marking a rare cross-border wildlife repatriation effort between the two Southeast Asian nations.