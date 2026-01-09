Pheu Thai pledges to top up income to 3,000 Baht for vulnerable Thais

BANGKOK – Pheu Thai Party has officially declared a “War on Poverty,” promising a new income guarantee scheme that ensures every Thai citizen earns at least 3,000 Baht per month.

On the evening of January 8, Prof. Dr. Yodchanan Wongsawat, the party’s Prime Ministerial candidate, unveiled the policy during a major rally at Lan Khon Muang in front of Bangkok City Hall. Addressing a massive crowd, Dr. Yodchanan outlined the Thais Without Poverty” (Khon Thai Rai Jon) initiative as the flagship policy for the upcoming election on February 8, 2026.

Dr. Yodchanan revealed over 3.4 million Thais currently live below the poverty line, earning less than 3,000 Baht a month, with some surviving on less than 100 Baht a day.

If elected, the Pheu Thai government will use AI technology to screen databases and identify these vulnerable groups. The state will immediately “top up” the difference, ensuring every individual receives a minimum of 3,000 Baht per month to support their families and build a foundation for the future.

Beyond welfare, the party introduced the “Overseas Business Loan“policy. This initiative supports Thais living abroad who wish to start businesses, turning them into global storefronts for Thai products rather than leaving them to struggle alone.

Dr. Yodchanan also pledged to upgrade the party’s legendary “30 Baht Treats All Diseases” scheme into “30 Baht AI.”This upgrade will link health data nationwide, allowing citizens to access efficient treatment anywhere.

Under the slogan “Reduce Expenses, Increase Income, Expand Opportunities,” the party promised to:

  • Slash electricity bills to 3.70 Baht per unit.

  • Restructure the entire debt system to relieve the burden on citizens.

  • Promote “Made in Thailand” products and position Thailand as a global Medical Hub and Wellness center.

  • Transform agriculture by turning crops into high-value pharmaceutical products.

Pheu Thai pledges to top up income to 3,000 Baht for vulnerable Thais

In his closing remarks, Dr. Yodchanan declared that the party would use “AI for All” to enhance tourist safety and aggressively tackle drugs, corruption, and “grey capital.” He urged voters to view February 8 as the day to “Overhaul Thailand” and restore hope to the nation.

