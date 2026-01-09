Looking for Children’s Day events in Bangkok 2026? Here’s where to go

A roundup of 17 free places to visit for National Children’s Day on Saturday, January 10, across Bangkok and the surrounding metropolitan areas.

National Children’s Day 2026 falls tomorrow. For families who do not yet have plans or are unsure where Children’s Day events will be held this year, we have gathered a complete list of free Children’s Day events in Bangkok and the metropolitan region. These events promise fun, learning experiences, and plenty of gifts for children, as follows.

1. Thai Khu Fah Building, Government House (ตึกไทยคู่ฟ้า ทำเนียบรัฐบาล)

Children’s Day would not be complete without the iconic Government House. Every year, children from across Thailand look forward to the rare opportunity to sit in the Prime Minister’s chair, even if only once in their lifetime.

For National Children’s Day 2026, Saturday, January 10, the Thai Khu Fah Facebook page invites children to visit Government House and enjoy highlight activities, including:

Sitting in the Prime Minister’s chair

Touring the Thai Khu Fah Building

Taking on the role of a junior spokesperson at the Naree Samosorn Press Centre

Playing games and receiving prizes and souvenirs

Time: 8am to 3.30pm

2. Royal Thai Air Force Museum and National Aviation Museum

Children who love aeroplanes and the Air Force are encouraged to visit the Royal Thai Air Force and National Aviation Museum on Children’s Day 2026. Admission is free from 7am to 4pm, with activities and prizes available throughout the day. There will also be an aerial display at Wing 6.

3. The Senate ( วุฒิสภา)

A once-a-year opportunity awaits children at the Senate, under the theme “Under the Royal Grace of the Mother of the Nation.” Children are invited to explore a special learning experience and receive many prizes at the National Children’s Day Senate Event, held at the Senate Secretariat, Parliament House.

Highlights include:

Sitting in the Senate President’s chair in the Senate Chamber, with souvenir photos

Enjoying stage performances and fun activities throughout the event

Schedule:

7.30am Registration opens

8.30am Opening ceremony and prize draw by the Senate President

9am to 12pm Stage shows and activity booths with special prizes

4. Bangkok Children’s Museum No. 1 (Chatuchak)

Children can enjoy non-stop fun while learning at Bangkok Children’s Museum No. 1 (Chatuchak) under the theme “LET’S GAME ON.” The event imagines what happens when Gen Alpha children enter a pixel world and travel back to the 1990s through interactive missions.

Time: 8am to 4pm

Activities are available on-site and online, with live streaming via the museum’s Facebook page.

5. Bangkok Children’s Museum No. 2 (Thung Khru)

For Children’s Day 2026, Bangkok Children’s Museum No. 2 (Thung Khru) invites children to enjoy activities under the theme “Roblox Topia: Adventure in a Mega Fun City.” Expect entertainment, performances, gifts, and prizes.

Time: 8am to 4pm

Reminder: Bring a cloth bag to carry prizes.

Schedule:

Registration: 7.30am to 1.30pm

Activities open: 8am to 2pm

6. Bangkok City Library

On January 10, the Bangkok City Library invites children to celebrate Children’s Day with creative and engaging activities, including toys, games, and gifts. Children can enjoy five fun, safe, and educational activity stations, with chances to win many prizes.

Time: 9am to 3am

7. FM91 Traffic Radio Station

Another must-visit Children’s Day venue in 2026 is FM91 Traffic Radio, hosting the event under the theme “Children’s Day ’69: We Are Good Kids.”

Time: 9am to 1pm

Activities include:

Egg-scooping game with prizes such as bicycles and children’s helmets from Viriyah Insurance

Drawing contest on the theme “When I Grow Up, I Want to Be…” (entries may be brought from home), with scholarships sponsored by I-OI Bangkok Insurance

Waste-free city treasure hunt game by Panyapiwat Institute of Management

Classic carnival games

Photo booth with Polarluv Booth, with instant photo prints

Face painting

Health education activities by CP ALL’s Thao Kae Lek team

Meet-and-greet with actors Punch Naphatsanan and Kitty Nantapak from the series Mission of Deceptive Love (Vibeberry Studio)

and from the series Mission of Deceptive Love (Vibeberry Studio) Meet members of the girl group Ureka from Daddy x U

from Daddy x U Opportunity for children to go on air and co-host radio programmes with DJs

Snacks, drinks, and gifts from generous sponsors

Location: Side alley near the Land Development Department, Phahonyothin Road (near BTS Sena Nikhom, Exit 3)

8. TK Park Learning Park, CentralWorld

For Children’s Day 2026, TK Park invites families to learn and play under the theme “Alpha Green Hero: Young Power to Protect the Planet.”

Activities include:

Dino-themed environmental storytelling and maker activities by Plan for Kids

Storytelling, workshops, colouring activities, and special-priced books by AMARIN KIDS

Energy education at TEA Energy World, focusing on efficient use, conservation, and the 3R concept

Air quality games by Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand)

Creative workshops at the Play Space and Children’s Room

Time: 10am to 5pm

Free entry: Children under 14 with one parent

Location: TK Park, 8th floor, CentralWorld

9. Tha Maharaj (ท่ามหาราช)

From January 10 to 11, Tha Maharaj invites children and parents to enjoy adventurous Children’s Day activities along the Chao Phraya River, with wildlife-themed fun and unlimited giveaways.

Time: From 10am onwards

10. Thai Red Cross Society

The Thai Red Cross Society invites children to celebrate Children’s Day 2026 under the theme “Thai Children with Loyal Hearts.”

Activities include:

Colouring competitions

Free dental check-ups

Junior nurse experience

Khon performances by the Youth Volunteer Development Association

Fashion show on the evolution of Red Cross nursing uniforms

First aid and CPR learning

Fire safety education

Meet Chao Khun–Phanchanokchon and Golden Song artists

Time: 9am to 3pm

Reminder: Bring a cloth bag for prizes

Venue: Sirindhorn Memorial Hall, 60th Anniversary Building, Srisavarindhira Thai Red Cross Institute of Nursing, Henri Dunant Road

11. Thai PBS Television Station

Celebrate Children’s Day 2026 at Thai PBS under the concept “Thai PBS Kids’ Day 2026: Children Are the Power of the World and the Future.” Children can explore four adventure zones, Earth, Water, Wind, and Fire, and take on the role of eco-heroes.

Time: 7am to 3pm

Location: Thai PBS, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road

12. National Science Museum (NSM), Khlong Ha, Pathum Thani

Children’s Day 2026 brings the event “Science Avenue for Children’s Day 2026” under the theme “FUTURE MAKERS.” Children will become young inventors of the future through hands-on learning.

Date: January 10

Time: 8.30pm to 5pm

Location: National Science Museum Organisation (NSM), Khlong Ha, Pathum Thani

13. Royal Thai Mint, Treasury Department

To mark Children’s Day 2026, the Rangsit Mint invites families to join fun and educational activities. Children will also receive a commemorative Children’s Day coin for 2026.

Time: From 8am onwards

Location: Rangsit Mint

14. Food Villa Ratchaphruek

Food Villa Ratchaphruek will hold its Children’s Day event on Sunday, January 11, under the theme “KIDS CARNIVAL: Superhero Adventure.”

Highlights include:

Live appearances by SUPER SENTAI: BOONBOOMGER , flying in from Japan (11.30am, 1pm, 2pm)

, flying in from Japan (11.30am, 1pm, 2pm) Snack zone with cotton candy, popcorn, and Bozo the clown (10am to 2pm)

Hero challenge stage (10am to 3pm)

Superhero workshops: mask-making and colouring (10am to 4pm)

Mascot parade (10am to 2pm)

Snow Bloom experience, three rounds daily: 11am, 13.30pm, 3pm

Location: Villa Zone playground, Food Villa Ratchaphruek

15. Wat Ku Market, Pak Kret

Wat Ku, Pak Kret, invites families to celebrate Children’s Day 2026 on January 10, with creative activities including colouring, bead-making, games, and free toys and balloons.

Venue: Activity area, Wat Ku Market, Pak Kret

16. Zeer Rangsit

Those in the Rangsit area can join Children’s Day 2026 at Zeer Rangsit, held on January 10 to 11, under the theme “ZEER KID’S COMMANDO DAY.” Children can release their energy and receive many prizes.

Location: Promotion area, 2nd floor, Zeer Rangsit Shopping Centre

17. Wat Phra Dhammakaya ( วัดพระธรรมกาย)

A long-running Children’s Day event now in its 8th consecutive year, Wat Phra Dhammakaya will host Children’s Day activities from 7am to 12pm at the Chang Hall and Pluk Sathha Building.

Children may register for gift raffle tickets from 5.30am, and participants are asked to dress appropriately.

