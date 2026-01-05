Thailand video news | Thailand rolls out new sobriety screening rules for alcohol sellers, Green turtles nesting at Karon Beach marks seasonal wildlife event

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include new rules for screening sobriety by alcohol sellers, Mass traffic violations recorded over the New Year holiday, and a little later, the Immigration Bureau denies claims of long airport queues.

Thailand’s health authorities have introduced interim rules for vendors to help them spot intoxicated customers before serving alcohol, following existing legal bans on selling to drunk individuals. The guidelines include observable symptoms such as loss of balance, slurred speech and strong alcohol smell to guide sellers. Simple physical assessments like heel-to-toe walking, finger-to-nose, and one-leg stand tests are part of the evaluation toolkit suggested for staff. Officials say these measures aim to boost public safety and reduce problems associated with excessive drinking. Formal regulations are expected soon, giving vendors time to prepare for full compliance.

Thai police revealed they logged a massive 157,624 traffic offences in just two days during the New Year holiday road safety campaign, with almost 3000 drink driving incidents reported over the full five-day holiday. The enforcement push is part of an annual effort to curb crash risks when roads are busiest, with officers deployed along major routes and at accident-prone spots. A large proportion of the cases involved the top ten common driving violations identified by authorities. Senior commanders called for motorists to stay alert, follow instructions, and ensure vehicles are roadworthy. The police also urged rest breaks to help reduce fatigue-related incidents as celebrations continue.

Thailand’s immigration authorities have pushed back against viral social media posts showing long lines at Suvarnabhumi Airport, saying the reports exaggerate delays. Officials maintained that even amid heavy arrival volumes, most passengers are processed in a timely manner, with average clearance times within acceptable limits. The bureau emphasised that operational procedures and staff deployment are designed to handle peak travel periods efficiently. They encouraged travellers to follow official advisories and not rely solely on anecdotal online posts. The response was aimed at reassuring visitors and minimising misunderstandings about entry procedures.

An Indian tourist filed a complaint with Pattaya police after he said he was misled into buying “miracle” herbal products at an inflated price. The complainant reported losing a significant amount of money after being convinced of their supposed benefits and pressing to purchase them. Local authorities have launched an inquiry to identify the sellers and verify the circumstances. The incident has drawn attention to tourist-targeted schemes that may misrepresent claims to extract cash. Police urged others to be cautious and verify product promises before making purchases.

A Patong beachfront eatery apologised after customers criticised a practice that asked diners to wash their own cooking pots at the end of a meal. The self-service request sparked a storm of online complaints, with many feeling it was inappropriate for a commercial venue. Management responded by acknowledging the feedback and saying they will reconsider how they handle cleanup expectations. They emphasised respect for customer experience while reviewing operational policies. The episode has prompted broader discussion on acceptable service standards in tourist hotspots.

Green sea turtles have returned to Karon Beach in Phuket for their annual nesting period, attracting nature lovers and conservationists. Visitors and local volunteers gathered to observe and support the protected species as they lay eggs along the shoreline. The event highlights the success of ongoing efforts to safeguard marine wildlife and their habitats. Organisers provided educational activities to raise awareness about turtle conservation and responsible tourism. Authorities reminded beachgoers to respect designated zones to avoid disturbing the animals during this critical time.