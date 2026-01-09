NocNoc to shut down platform in Thailand by May 2026

Thai home services platform NocNoc announced today, January 9, that it will permanently shut down operations and stop accepting orders from February 9, citing economic challenges and a highly competitive market.

The announcement was made via NocNoc’s official Facebook page, where the company confirmed that it would halt all orders for goods and services starting at midnight on February 9, 2026. The company said it had spent years building a trusted platform before making the decision.

NocNoc cited the current economic climate and high competition in the e-commerce sector as the key factors behind the closure.

According to the company’s notice, orders will be accepted until 11:59pm on February 8. Promotions on the platform will end on January 9, while after-sales support for existing orders will continue until April 8. All deliveries are expected to be completed by that date.

The platform’s full shutdown will take effect on May 9, 2026. NocNoc also confirmed that services under existing Home Solution contracts and warranty agreements will remain valid and be honoured according to each agreement’s terms.

Sellers will continue to receive payments under the platform’s original terms. NocNoc will process payouts after confirming successful delivery and expiration of legal warranty periods, following its standard Tuesday payment cycles.

Customers with enquiries can still reach the company via call centre, LINE, or email during the designated service period, which will extend through early April.

In its final message, NocNoc thanked its users and partners for their continued support of the homegrown Thai platform.

