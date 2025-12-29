Thailand video news | Cambodian suspect detained in Bangkok with weaponry and bomb materials, New bank rules require reporting of large foreign fund inflows

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include the current political climate affecting holiday tourism revenue, a new warning of rising air pollution over the new year, and a proposal to get rid of 500 and 1000 baht banknotes from circulation.

A Cambodian man was taken into custody in Bangkok after police found a firearm and explosive devices in his rented accommodation, prompting a security operation. Officers acted on information that he was plotting a violent payback attack following a previous assault involving a knife. The discovery included both the gun and materials capable of being used as improvised explosives. Authorities have begun questioning the suspect to establish his motives and any wider threats. Local law enforcement stressed the importance of proactive intelligence to prevent potential harm to the public.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has forecast a downturn in New Year holiday earnings compared with last year’s figures. Officials pointed to ongoing border tensions and extensive flooding in southern provinces as factors discouraging international visitors. Although domestic travel has shown resilience, it has not fully compensated for the drop in foreign arrivals. Travel industry leaders are urging targeted marketing to help offset the declines. There are hopes that easing conditions in early 2026 could stimulate a rebound.

A logistics network in Yala Province is facing severe disruption after a large number of delivery staff quit, leaving an enormous backlog of parcels. Customers have reported lengthy delays and missing packages as the local sorting centre struggles to cope without enough workers. The shortage has sparked frustration among residents and e-commerce customers. Company officials are under pressure to recruit replacements and streamline operations. The situation highlights vulnerabilities in transport and delivery systems during peak demand periods.

Thailand’s central bank has instructed financial institutions to report significant capital inflows from non-residents over a set threshold. This measure aims to improve oversight of foreign currency movements and better understand their impact on the baht’s strength. Banks will need to collect and submit documentation for qualifying transactions to bolster transparency. Officials say this is part of broader efforts to stabilise currency markets without directly fixing exchange rates. The rule will take effect soon and is attracting attention from investors and international businesses.

City authorities have issued an advisory that air quality in Bangkok may deteriorate during the upcoming New Year period due to weaker ventilation conditions. Elevated PM2.5 levels are expected as weather patterns trap pollutants over urban areas, increasing health risks. Officials are recommending that people, especially those with respiratory issues, limit outdoor activities. Motorists and industries are being urged to minimise emissions where possible. The warning comes amid broader concerns about seasonal smog in the region.

A viral video shows a man claiming to be a Grab driver who demanded extra payment from foreign passengers, blaming heavy traffic and outdated rates. The driver reportedly failed to use a proper meter and was later accused of not being a legitimate Grab operator. Security personnel intervened during the confrontation, drawing attention to the dispute. Social media users criticised the action as unfair and damaging to Thailand’s reputation for visitors. Ride-hailing services have not publicly commented on the event.

The Thai Pakdee Party unveiled a plan to withdraw 500 and 1,000 baht banknotes nationwide, framing the move as a tool to weaken corruption and illicit cash flows. Party leaders argue that high-denomination notes are commonly used in bribery and untraceable financial dealings. The proposal has generated debate about its practicality and potential impact on everyday transactions. Supporters say it could make illegal money harder to hide, while critics worry about inconvenience for the public. The discussion comes as political groups pitch broader reforms ahead of elections.

Rajadamnern Stadium marked its 80th year with a major Muay Thai event that attracted record-breaking crowds. The iconic venue showcased its legacy of hosting Thailand’s premier combat sport contests. Fighters delivered thrilling performances that celebrated both tradition and contemporary competition. Organisers and fans alike highlighted the stadium’s role in shaping Muay Thai culture and entertainment. The milestone event reinforced the sport’s enduring popularity at home and abroad.