Thailand video news | Christmas night brawl leaves tourist hurt in Pattaya, Pattaya announces three days of free new year countdown concerts

December 26, 2025, 11:30 AM
In today’s Thailand Video News, Alex brings you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The lineup includes a string of tourist brawls, several high-profile drug cases involving celebrities and foreign authorities, and—later on—a hair-raising (or rather, hair-losing) scam that left one man more than 20,000 baht out of pocket.

Christmas Night Brawl Leaves Tourist Hurt in Pattaya

First up, a foreign tourist suffered injuries after a late-night brawl outside a Jomtien bar early on Christmas morning. The fight reportedly broke out after a heated argument among heavily intoxicated patrons. Police and rescue workers arrived to find the injured man already on his way to the hospital with a wound to his ankle, although witnesses said he remained in good spirits. The confrontation began inside the bar before spilling onto the street, where it quickly drew a crowd of Thai and foreign onlookers. However, the man believed to have started the fight fled before officers arrived. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved.

Minor Shoulder Bump Triggers Beach Road Fight Between Tourists

Meanwhile, a minor shoulder collision escalated into a brief fight between two foreign tourists on Pattaya Beach Road in the early hours of the morning. The scuffle unfolded near Soi 13/2 as locals and tourists gathered to watch, with several stepping in to break it up. Although neither man reported injuries, the clash knocked over a parked motorcycle. Shortly afterwards, both men walked away, and the police did not intervene. Since then, locals have once again raised concerns about alcohol-fuelled disputes in busy tourist areas.

Pattaya Man Says Misleading ‘Single’ Claim Led to Assault and False Accusation

In another Pattaya incident, a 21-year-old man says a bar encounter led to a violent assault and a false theft accusation. According to his account, a woman told him she was single and invited him back to her home. However, her boyfriend allegedly attacked him once they arrived, leaving him badly injured. After regaining consciousness and seeking medical treatment, the man returned home and filed a police complaint. Meanwhile, the woman’s partner has accused him of trespass and theft—claims the victim firmly denies. He is now calling on the police to fully investigate the case and clear his name.

Thai Woman Jailed in Taiwan for Cannabis Seeks Swift Return Due to Heart Troubles

Elsewhere, a Thai woman imprisoned in Taiwan for cannabis smuggling is asking authorities to speed up her deportation due to worsening heart problems. Her Taiwanese partner says confusion between agencies in both countries has delayed the paperwork needed for her transfer. Although she has already served several months and received a reduced sentence, the stalemate has kept her behind bars. Supporters fear her health could deteriorate further and are urging officials to allow her to return to Thailand for medical care. Local organisations have reportedly stepped in to help move the process forward.

South Korean Star Hwang Hana Surrenders to Thai Drug Authorities

At the same time, South Korean celebrity Hwang Hana has returned to Thailand to surrender over drug-related charges. After arriving in the country, she voluntarily reported to prosecutors and has begun cooperating with investigators. The move follows earlier reports linking her to narcotics offences in Thailand. Authorities are now preparing to proceed with formal charges. Due to her high-profile status, the case has attracted widespread media attention both locally and abroad.

Tutor Calls Out Mocking ‘Ni Hao’ Shouts, Pushes Cultural Respect

Meanwhile, a well-known Thai English tutor has spoken out after a foreign man repeatedly shouted “Ni Hao” at her in what she described as mocking and culturally insensitive behaviour. She later shared the incident on social media, urging others to challenge disrespect rather than ignore it. While she stressed her respect for genuine greetings from Chinese people, she said the repeated shouting crossed a clear line. Her post quickly gained traction online and sparked a broader debate about cultural awareness among tourists in Thailand.

German Visitor Alleges Hair Regrowth Treatment Scam in Pattaya

In a more unusual case, a German tourist says he lost 22,000 baht after falling victim to a hair regrowth treatment scam in Pattaya. He claims the service failed to deliver the promised results and left him feeling misled. After seeing little to no improvement, he filed a complaint with local authorities. His experience has added to growing concerns about questionable beauty and wellness offers targeting visitors. Police are now reviewing the case as part of ongoing consumer protection efforts.

Pattaya Announces Three Days of Free New Year Countdown Concerts

Finally, Pattaya has announced plans for its 2026 New Year Countdown, offering three days of free concerts and public celebrations. Organisers say the event will feature multiple live music stages, along with designated transport routes and parking areas. City officials aim to make the celebrations accessible, safe, and enjoyable for both residents and tourists. With an extended schedule in place, authorities expect large crowds and a lively start to the New Year.

