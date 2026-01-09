Wall collapses and kills sleeping man at Phitsanulok home

A man was crushed to death by a collapsing wall while lying in a hammock at his home in Phitsanulok’s Mueang district yesterday, January 8. The collapse is believed to have been caused by structural damage.

The incident occurred in Moo 10 of Ban Mae Rahan in Ban Krang subdistrict. Officers from Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station, rescue workers, and doctors from Naresuan University Hospital were dispatched to the scene following an emergency call.

At the site, officers found a partially wooden, partially concrete house, with the victim, identified as 43 year old Chainarong, lying beneath the rubble of a collapsed concrete wall on the side of the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chainarong had a disability, with his right leg amputated and fitted with a prosthetic. His father, 59 year old Weera, said his son worked as a fisherman and had returned home that morning around 7am. As usual, he set up a hammock next to the house to rest, tying one end to a concrete window frame and the other to a nearby tree.

Weera believes the accident may have been caused by the condition of the house, as the property had suffered repeated flooding over the years, leaving cracks in the structure. The wall that collapsed reportedly lacked steel reinforcements, and it is suspected that the weight of the sleeping man in the hammock pulled the structure until it gave way.

Officers documented the scene and sent the body to Naresuan University Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, reported Dailynews.

