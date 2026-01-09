Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured

Key insights from the news Copy A violent brawl occurred at Pattaya Beach around 1am on January 9, resulting in one woman, Tanyong, being stabbed in the arm and head with a sharp metal object during a confrontation with another woman, Mind.

The incident was exacerbated by a shirtless man named Bang, who allegedly threatened bystanders to prevent them from intervening and had a history of provoking altercations in the area.

Police responded quickly, detaining both women and Bang after they attempted to flee, and the injured woman was treated at a nearby hospital.

Witnesses indicated that the two women had a prior argument at the beach two days earlier, and police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A violent brawl between two women broke out around 1am today, January 9, along Pattaya Beach in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district, leaving one of them injured after being stabbed with a sharp metal object.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station responded after reports of a street fight near the beach, where crowds of shocked locals and tourists had gathered. The two women were found fighting aggressively, with one chasing and stabbing the other in the arm and head.

A shirtless man stood nearby during the attack, reportedly shouting threats to prevent bystanders from intervening, reported Amarin TV.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation treated the woman at the scene before taking her to a nearby hospital for wounds to her head and arm.

Police quickly brought the situation under control and detained the woman alleged to have started the assault, along with the shirtless man, identified only as Bang. The pair were taken to Pattaya Police Station for questioning after attempting to flee in a car.

According to witnesses, the two women had argued two days earlier at the same beach. They also claimed the man known as Bang had previously harassed locals and provoked altercations in the area.

The injured woman, identified as Tanyong, told police that on the night of the incident, Bang parked near the beach, shouted threats at bystanders, and stood guard while the attacker, Mind, whom she had previously argued with, ran up and stabbed her with a pointed metal object.

A passerby reportedly filmed the assault and called police, who arrived in time to intervene.

Investigators have detained the women for questioning and are gathering evidence. Both parties will be summoned for further interviews as police work to determine the full circumstances and pursue legal action.

In similar news, a football match in southern Pattaya turned violent when players and supporters from two local teams clashed during a community-level 8-a-side game.