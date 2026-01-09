Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 9, 2026, 2:29 PM
236 1 minute read
Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

Key insights from the news

  • A violent brawl occurred at Pattaya Beach around 1am on January 9, resulting in one woman, Tanyong, being stabbed in the arm and head with a sharp metal object during a confrontation with another woman, Mind.
  • The incident was exacerbated by a shirtless man named Bang, who allegedly threatened bystanders to prevent them from intervening and had a history of provoking altercations in the area.
  • Police responded quickly, detaining both women and Bang after they attempted to flee, and the injured woman was treated at a nearby hospital.
  • Witnesses indicated that the two women had a prior argument at the beach two days earlier, and police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A violent brawl between two women broke out around 1am today, January 9, along Pattaya Beach in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district, leaving one of them injured after being stabbed with a sharp metal object.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station responded after reports of a street fight near the beach, where crowds of shocked locals and tourists had gathered. The two women were found fighting aggressively, with one chasing and stabbing the other in the arm and head.

A shirtless man stood nearby during the attack, reportedly shouting threats to prevent bystanders from intervening, reported Amarin TV.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation treated the woman at the scene before taking her to a nearby hospital for wounds to her head and arm.

Police quickly brought the situation under control and detained the woman alleged to have started the assault, along with the shirtless man, identified only as Bang. The pair were taken to Pattaya Police Station for questioning after attempting to flee in a car.

According to witnesses, the two women had argued two days earlier at the same beach. They also claimed the man known as Bang had previously harassed locals and provoked altercations in the area.

The injured woman, identified as Tanyong, told police that on the night of the incident, Bang parked near the beach, shouted threats at bystanders, and stood guard while the attacker, Mind, whom she had previously argued with, ran up and stabbed her with a pointed metal object.

Related Articles

A passerby reportedly filmed the assault and called police, who arrived in time to intervene.

Investigators have detained the women for questioning and are gathering evidence. Both parties will be summoned for further interviews as police work to determine the full circumstances and pursue legal action.

In similar news, a football match in southern Pattaya turned violent when players and supporters from two local teams clashed during a community-level 8-a-side game.

Thaiger QUIZ
Pattaya Beach Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What time did the violent brawl between the two women occur?
  2. 2. Where did the brawl take place?
  3. 3. What object was used to stab one of the women?
  4. 4. Who was reported to be shouting threats during the brawl?
  5. 5. What injuries did the woman named Tanyong sustain?
  6. 6. What did witnesses say about the altercation prior to the brawl?
  7. 7. What was the name of the man who allegedly harassed locals?
  8. 8. What did Tanyong report about Bang during the incident?
  9. 9. What action did the police take after the situation was controlled?
  10. 10. What similar incident occurred later in Pattaya?

Latest Thailand News
Pawnshop officer arrested over multi million baht gold theft in Trang | Thaiger Thailand News

Pawnshop officer arrested over multi million baht gold theft in Trang

24 seconds ago
Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured

39 minutes ago
Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi

1 hour ago
Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment

1 hour ago
Looking for Children&#8217;s Day events in Bangkok 2026? Here&#8217;s where to go | Thaiger Things To Do

Looking for Children’s Day events in Bangkok 2026? Here’s where to go

1 hour ago
Suspicion raised in Chiang Mai house fire that kills family of 5 | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Suspicion raised in Chiang Mai house fire that kills family of 5

2 hours ago
Wall collapses and kills sleeping man at Phitsanulok home | Thaiger Thailand News

Wall collapses and kills sleeping man at Phitsanulok home

3 hours ago
Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027 | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027

4 hours ago
Khon Kaen power bank fire wrecks molam group accommodation | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen power bank fire wrecks molam group accommodation

4 hours ago
Missing Nonthaburi woman contacts father, says she flees abuse and double life | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Nonthaburi woman contacts father, says she flees abuse and double life

4 hours ago
Pheu Thai pledges to top up income to 3,000 Baht for vulnerable Thais | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai pledges to top up income to 3,000 Baht for vulnerable Thais

4 hours ago
Smoke covers Pattaya as suspected arson fire scorches grassland | Thaiger Thailand News

Smoke covers Pattaya as suspected arson fire scorches grassland

5 hours ago
Chinese suspect in call centre scam and South Korean murder arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese suspect in call centre scam and South Korean murder arrested in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Rival students open fire on Bangkok road, injuring 2 teens and innocent woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Rival students open fire on Bangkok road, injuring 2 teens and innocent woman

5 hours ago
South Korean woman caught smuggling cannabis in Chiang Rai | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean woman caught smuggling cannabis in Chiang Rai

5 hours ago
Thai students claim top prize at Harbin snow sculpture contest | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai students claim top prize at Harbin snow sculpture contest

21 hours ago
Hidden camera exposes Thai resort staff using guest’s personal items | Thaiger Thailand News

Hidden camera exposes Thai resort staff using guest’s personal items

22 hours ago
Colourful fiddler crabs amaze tourists at Trang mangrove site | Thaiger Thailand News

Colourful fiddler crabs amaze tourists at Trang mangrove site

22 hours ago
Wat Arun issues apology, tightens rules for photographers after complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wat Arun issues apology, tightens rules for photographers after complaints

23 hours ago
Cambodia denies Thai claims of harsh airport screening | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia denies Thai claims of harsh airport screening

23 hours ago
Wild elephant found safe after collision with box truck in Khao Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant found safe after collision with box truck in Khao Yai

24 hours ago
Thai activist urges probe into coup defence and adultery of minister nominee | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai activist urges probe into coup defence and adultery of minister nominee

24 hours ago
Abhisit campaigns in Nakhon Si Thammarat with policy pitch | Thaiger Thailand News

Abhisit campaigns in Nakhon Si Thammarat with policy pitch

1 day ago
Nonthaburi man searches for wife missing after boarding pink taxi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi man searches for wife missing after boarding pink taxi

1 day ago
British teen held in Qatar for alleged cannabis trafficking from Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British teen held in Qatar for alleged cannabis trafficking from Thailand

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 9, 2026, 2:29 PM
236 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.