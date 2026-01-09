Russian extortion suspect caught relaxing at Koh Samui luxury hotel

Key insights from the news

  • A Russian man, Sibgatullin Airat, was arrested in Koh Samui for extorting 1 million rubles from a car dealership CEO in Russia, following a request from the Russian Embassy for assistance in locating him.
  • Airat and three accomplices threatened to expose confidential information from the CEO, leading to a payment before the victim reported the crime to Russian authorities.
  • After fleeing Russia, Airat was tracked to a luxury hotel in Koh Samui, where he was found by police while relaxing by the pool and subsequently detained for deportation and extradition.
  • In related incidents, another Russian was arrested in Phuket for illegal tour guiding, and a third was apprehended in Bangkok for running an investment scam involving over 11 million baht.

Police arrested a Russian man on the resort island of Koh Samui in Surat Thani yesterday, January 8, for extorting 1 million rubles, or nearly 400,000 baht, from a car dealership chief executive in Russia.

The arrest followed a request for cooperation from the Russian Embassy in Thailand, which asked Thai authorities to help locate and detain the suspect, identified as Sibgatullin Airat, who is wanted in his home country.

According to information from Russian officials, Airat and three accomplices conspired to extort money from the CEO of a leading car dealership between November 2024 and November 2025.

The group reportedly threatened to expose confidential information that could severely damage the company’s reputation and legitimate business interests.

Fearing the consequences, the victim transferred the demanded amount to the suspects before later filing a complaint with police in Russia. The suspects then fled separately to evade arrest.

Investigators later discovered that Airat had escaped to Thailand, where he frequently changed accommodation in an apparent attempt to avoid detection. Further intelligence revealed that he was staying at a luxury hotel near Nai Beach on Koh Samui.

Officers from the Surat Thani Provincial Immigration Office raided the hotel yesterday and found Airat relaxing by the swimming pool with his girlfriend. Authorities revoked his permission to remain in Thailand and placed him in immigration detention pending deportation and extradition procedures.

In a separate case, another Russian national was arrested in Phuket a day earlier for working illegally as a tour guide. Phuket Marine Police became suspicious after observing him escorting groups of tourists and providing guiding services.

Following further investigation, officers arrested the man on January 7. Witnesses told police he had reportedly been working as an unlicensed tour guide for more than three years, particularly during the high tourist season.

Last month, a Russian man was arrested in Bangkok for running an investment scam, defrauding an elderly owner of a Chinese-Thai herbal medicine company of more than 11 million baht.

The man reportedly claimed to be a representative of a stock trading agency and tricked the victim into investing in fake stock.

