Khon Kaen power bank fire wrecks molam group accommodation

Photo via Khaosod

Key insights from the news

  • A fire at the staff accommodation of the Nuphan Wisetsin molam group in Khon Kaen, caused by an overheated power bank left charging on a mattress, occurred on January 8.
  • The fire spread rapidly, but fortunately, no one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported; the occupant managed to retrieve only his car keys.
  • Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes, but the building was nearly destroyed by the time they arrived.
  • Despite the damage, the band plans to continue rehearsals and perform as scheduled on January 10-11 at an event featuring singer Ble Patumrach.

A fire broke out at the staff accommodation of a well-known molam group in Khon Kaen yesterday, January 8, reportedly caused by an overheated power bank.

The blaze occurred in a building used by the “Nuphan Wisetsin” molam group, located in Nong Tum subdistrict of Khon Kaen province. A video of the incident was posted online by a Facebook user showing flames engulfing the structure.

The owner of the band, 58 year old Bannawitit, told reporters that a power bank had been left charging on a mattress earlier in the day. The device is believed to have overheated and short-circuited, causing a fire that quickly spread through the room. No one was inside when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

The room’s occupant, Loy, said he tried to retrieve his belongings after discovering the blaze, but was only able to grab his car keys before the fire became too intense. Emergency services were called, and firefighters took around 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.

By the time the fire crews arrived, the building was already nearly destroyed, reported Khaosod.

Despite the damage, the band’s rehearsals are continuing as normal, and the upcoming performances will proceed as planned. They are scheduled to perform on January 10–11 at an event hosted by popular Thai Luk Thung singer Ble Patumrach.

In similar news, a power bank exploded, causing a fire in a bedroom that nearly spread throughout the entire house in Chachoengsao. The exact cause of the fire was initially unknown. Upon inspection, the melted power bank in the room was identified as the likely cause, attributed to the high temperatures and the heat-conserving concrete structure.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and have urged the public to exercise caution when using electrical appliances at home for everyone’s safety.

