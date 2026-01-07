Thailand video news | Thailand closes thousands of cannabis shops, Tomorrowland announces expansion with Thailand festival details

Thailand video news | Thailand closes thousands of cannabis shops, Tomorrowland announces expansion with Thailand festival details

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex brings you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Highlights include the closure of thousands of cannabis shops as regulations tighten, a controversial proposal by a prime ministerial candidate for Thailand to acquire nuclear weapons, and everything you need to know about the long-awaited Tomorrowland finally coming to Thailand.

Thailand Closes Thousands of Cannabis Shops After Rules Tightened

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed that more than 7,000 cannabis shops shut down in 2025 after most owners failed to renew their licences under stricter rules. The new Cabinet-approved framework now requires sellers to operate in designated facilities, and only authorised medical professionals may prescribe products. It replaces the 2016 regulations and aims to improve consumer safety, processing, and sales oversight. However, only about 15.5% of shops applied for renewal, so most businesses ceased operations when permits expired. In addition, the new rules tighten standards for storage and staff training across the industry.

Thai Army Signals to Cambodia After Mortar Round Hits Border Area

The Royal Thai Army warned Cambodian authorities after a mortar round landed in Ubon Ratchathani and injured a Thai soldier near the border. Cambodia later said its personnel had misfired the weapon by accident. Thailand stated that it will act under self-defence rules if similar incidents happen again. Meanwhile, troops on both sides remain on high alert as they try to maintain calm following last year’s clashes. Even so, officials told residents that daily life can continue as normal while the situation is closely monitored.

Thai PM Candidate’s Nuclear Weapons Proposal Ignites Debate

Prime ministerial candidate Mongkolkit Suksintharanon from the New Alternative Party called for Thailand to acquire up to ten nuclear warheads to boost national security. He argued online that the costs would be reasonable when compared with other defence spending. The idea quickly went viral; however, it also drew heavy criticism. Commentators said the proposal is unrealistic for Thailand’s geopolitical situation. Moreover, critics highlighted the major legal and diplomatic barriers facing any non-nuclear country. Military analysts also called the plan impractical and warned that it could isolate Thailand in the region.

Nurse Alleges Politician’s Role in Imprisonment and Miscarriage

A Thai nurse publicly accused a senior Pheu Thai Party figure of causing her imprisonment and the loss of her unborn child. She said she allowed the deputy party leader to use her bank account for a transaction that police later deemed illegal. In an audio posted online, she explained that she acted out of love and did not understand the legal risks. So far, the politician has not responded. Meanwhile, the case has drawn strong social media attention and has increased scrutiny of political behaviour ahead of elections.

Tourist Police Tackle Problematic Photographer Behaviour at Wat Arun

Authorities are moving to regulate photographers at Wat Arun after complaints about aggressive behaviour towards tourists. A viral post described one photographer repeatedly pushing people aside to prioritise paying customers. Others soon shared similar experiences, mentioning loud voices and pressure to buy services. In response, Tourist Police urged photographers to work respectfully and avoid disrupting visitors. As a result, officials hope to protect the temple’s reputation and ensure a pleasant experience for both Thai and foreign tourists.

British Traveller Goes Viral After Praising 5G Coverage at Sea in Thailand

A British tourist posted a TikTok video showing a strong 5G signal while travelling by boat in Phang Nga. He compared Thailand’s coverage with what he usually experiences in London and praised the Thai network. The clip quickly went viral and sparked online discussions about Thailand’s telecom infrastructure. Many Thai users responded with pride in the country’s technology. The video also highlighted long-range mobile connectivity at sea, which surprised viewers worldwide.

Jollibee Plans US Stock Listing for Its Global Business Unit

Jollibee Foods Corp, the Philippines’ largest fast-food company, announced plans to spin off its international business and list it on a US stock exchange by late 2027. The move will allow domestic and overseas operations to follow separate growth strategies and target different investors. After the announcement, Jollibee’s share price surged, marking its biggest one-day jump in more than five years. Existing shareholders will also receive proportional shares in the new US-listed company. Today, Jollibee operates thousands of outlets worldwide under brands such as Jollibee, Chowking, and Smashburger.

Tomorrowland Announces Expansion With Thailand Festival Details

Tomorrowland confirmed a new festival in Thailand and released early information on dates, location, and ticketing. Although organisers have not yet revealed the full lineup and schedule, they described the event as a major global expansion. Ticket tiers, travel packages, and on-site experiences are expected to follow the same immersive style as the Belgian flagship festival. The Thailand edition aims to attract both local and international fans with world-class production. Moreover, pre-registration begins tomorrow, January 8, along with special access opportunities.

