Thailand video news | Buakaw rejects false claims about his nationality, Woman delivers baby in pickup

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Highlights include renewed efforts to restart peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia, new cannabis clinical licence compliance rules set to take effect in early 2026, and, later, fresh calls to reform Thailand’s sex toy laws.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers Push for Peace Between Thailand and Cambodia

ASEAN foreign ministers met in Kuala Lumpur for emergency talks as renewed border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continued. The fighting has killed dozens and forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes. Importantly, the meeting marked the first direct engagement between the two governments since violence resumed in early December. Malaysia, as ASEAN chair, urged both sides to take concrete steps to de-escalate tensions and restore calm along the 817-kilometre border. Meanwhile, China and the United States have also stepped in diplomatically. Despite ongoing accusations from both capitals, officials say renewed dialogue could help stabilise the situation and revive a fragile truce.

Buakaw Rejects False Claims About His Nationality

Thai boxing legend Buakaw Banchamek has dismissed online claims that he holds Cambodian citizenship. The rumour spread after social media users circulated an AI-generated image of a fake Cambodian passport bearing his name. In response, Thailand’s military flagged the image as misinformation and rejected it as part of a wider effort to mislead the public. Meanwhile, Buakaw’s team reaffirmed his Thai nationality and criticised the spread of false content. The incident has also raised fresh concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence.

Thailand Tightens Cannabis Rules, Requiring Clinics for Cannabis Sales

Thailand will require cannabis dispensaries to operate as fully licensed medical clinics under new regulations. Shops that want to continue selling cannabis must comply with stricter healthcare standards by early 2026. Under the new rules, businesses must employ certified medical professionals and re-register with provincial health authorities. The government says the changes aim to limit cannabis use to legitimate medical purposes. As a result, officials expect the number of outlets to fall as weaker operators exit the market.

Illegal Sex Toy Seizure Sparks Debate on Law Reform in Thailand

Police recently seized illegal adult products during an enforcement operation, sparking renewed debate over Thailand’s sex toy laws. Although current obscenity laws ban such items, enforcement has remained inconsistent for years. As a result, advocates and commentators are calling for updated legislation that reflects modern social attitudes. Critics argue that clearer rules could reduce illegal trade and improve consumer safety. The debate highlights ongoing tension between traditional laws and changing market realities.

Chinese National Arrested in Pattaya Pod K Drug Case

Police in Pattaya have arrested a Chinese national linked to the production of large quantities of Pod K, a synthetic stimulant. Officers discovered an alleged manufacturing operation during a targeted raid. Authorities say the arrest deals a blow to organised drug networks in the area. The suspect now faces serious charges as investigators expand the case. The incident comes amid wider concerns about synthetic drugs in tourist destinations.

Bag Theft at Bangkok Airport: Suspect Held

Police arrested a Chinese man at Bangkok’s main airport after he allegedly stole a bag from a Thai woman. Security cameras and witness statements helped officers track him down quickly. The case has renewed attention on theft in crowded transport hubs. Police say increased patrols aim to improve traveller safety and deter future crimes. The suspect remains in custody as legal proceedings continue.

Condo Residents Protest After Rooftop Used as Makeshift Dog Kennel

Residents at a Bangkok condominium have protested after management converted the rooftop into a dog-related facility. Occupants say the decision came without consultation and has caused noise and hygiene concerns. In response, the building’s juristic person defended the move but now faces growing pressure from residents. Community groups are calling for clearer rules on shared spaces. The dispute underscores tensions between management authority and resident rights.

Woman Delivers Baby in Pickup near Ayutthaya Roundabout

A woman delivered her baby in the back of a pickup truck near a busy roundabout in Ayutthaya after labour began unexpectedly. Bystanders and emergency responders quickly stepped in to help. Soon after, medics transferred the mother and newborn to a nearby hospital. Authorities praised those involved for acting swiftly and preventing complications. Both mother and baby are reported to be in stable condition.

