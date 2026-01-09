South Korean woman caught smuggling cannabis in Chiang Rai

A South Korean woman was arrested yesterday at Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport after she attempted to smuggle more than 23 kilogrammes of cannabis out of Thailand, claiming she was unaware it was illegal.

The incident took place around 5pm yesterday, January 8, when officers from Ban Du Police Station, Chiang Rai Immigration, airport security, and customs collaborated in a routine security check at the departure screening point.

During an X-ray scan of the woman’s luggage, officials noticed irregularities and requested to inspect the suitcase, reported Khaosod.

Inside, they found 40 vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis flower, weighing a total of 23.25 kilogrammes. The suspect, later identified as 55 year old Geunsug Choe, was taken into custody on the spot.

Choe reportedly told police that she was asked by an acquaintance to transport the bags to London, United Kingdom, and claimed she did not know that taking cannabis out of Thailand was against the law.

She was handed over to investigators at Ban Du Police Station and charged under Thailand’s Customs Act for attempting to export a controlled substance from the kingdom.

In a similar story, a British man was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in Dublin after admitting to importing nearly 500,000 euros (approximately 19 million baht) worth of cannabis from Thailand, destined for sale in Ireland. Officers discovered roughly 24.5kg of cannabis packed into 48 sealed bags.

The suspect pleaded guilty to possession and importation of drugs. During interviews, he told police he had racked up a drug debt of £4,000 while backpacking in Thailand. Although his father had previously paid off the debt, the suspect said he was approached and asked to transport the drugs back to Ireland.

The court heard the drugs were destined for Donegal. Officers told the court that the suspect was fully cooperative and admitted the offences. He had been in custody since his arrest.