Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants

September 11, 2025
Thailand has lifted its decades-old afternoon alcohol ban, a move welcomed by restaurants that expect higher sales and a boost to tourism and the economy.

Today, September 11, Sorathep Rojpojchanarat, president of the Restaurant Business Association and honorary adviser to the Thailand Hostel Association, praised the move and thanked both the former administration and opposition parties for “listening to the voices of business owners.”

The scrapping of the prohibition, which banned alcohol sales in restaurants from 2pm to 5pm, brings an end to a regulation dating back to the 1972 Revolutionary Council Order. Sorathep described the law as outdated, noting it had been enforced for more than 53 years despite Thailand’s transformation into one of the world’s most visited tourist destinations.

“The lifting of the ban is a vital step in stimulating tourism and supporting businesses that have suffered for years.”

According to the association, restaurants and related sectors such as beverage suppliers can expect sales to rise by 20% to 25%. Afternoons are a peak time for tourists to dine and order drinks to accompany meals, often enjoying long conversations over food and beverages.

The previous restriction frustrated many visitors, who were either denied alcohol or put off ordering meals altogether during the banned hours.

“This was a significant loss of business opportunities.”

The change is also expected to ripple through the wider economy, benefiting suppliers, snack producers, and other hospitality services linked to restaurant trade. Sorathep emphasised that the decision reflects Thailand’s role as a tourism-focused country that must adapt to the needs of international travellers.

Industry leaders say the policy shift could enhance Thailand’s reputation as a welcoming destination, particularly among tourists from regions where afternoon dining and drinking are commonplace. By aligning with international expectations, they argue, the country can secure a competitive edge in the tourism market, according to Sorayuth Suthassanachinda’s Facebook page.

While the ban was originally introduced as part of strict controls on alcohol consumption, critics long argued it was arbitrary and harmful to businesses without significantly addressing public health concerns.

