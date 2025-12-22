Thailand video news | Thailand introduces new rules blocking alcohol sales to drunk customers, Bangkok crowned the world’s most visited city for 2025

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Highlights include new rules banning alcohol sales to intoxicated customers, regional earthquake activity felt across Southeast Asia, and foreigners making headlines for inappropriate behaviour — from public incidents to cheating in food challenges — plus where Bangkok ranks among the world’s most visited travel destinations.

Thailand has introduced a new legal measure prohibiting alcohol sales to customers who are already intoxicated. The regulation places responsibility on sellers to assess a customer’s condition before serving them. Authorities say the move aims to reduce alcohol-related violence, accidents, and public disorder. Businesses that ignore the rule could face fines or further penalties. The law is expected to increase scrutiny on bars, restaurants, and convenience stores nationwide.

A Thai marine officer lost his foot after triggering a landmine while patrolling near the Thai-Cambodian border. The incident occurred in an area believed to still contain unexploded remnants from past conflicts. Military officials confirmed the officer was evacuated and is receiving medical treatment. The blast has raised renewed concerns about lingering mine dangers along the border regions. Calls have resurfaced for expanded demining operations to prevent future injuries.

A series of earthquakes has been felt in regions near Thailand as seismic activity across Southeast Asia intensifies. While most tremors were moderate, residents in several provinces reported noticeable shaking. Officials confirmed no immediate structural damage or casualties. Geologists say the activity is consistent with movement along regional fault lines. Authorities continue to monitor conditions while advising the public to stay alert.

A Canadian woman was arrested in Phuket following allegations that she assaulted her two children. Local authorities intervened after reports raised concerns about the children’s safety. The minors were taken into protective care while investigations continued. Police are coordinating with social services and relevant embassies. The case has drawn attention to child welfare procedures involving foreign nationals in Thailand.

A Canadian man was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle from the grounds of a police station in Krabi. Officers said the incident occurred during an unusual lapse in supervision. The suspect was quickly identified and arrested without resistance. Authorities are reviewing how the vehicle was accessed so easily. Legal proceedings are expected to follow once formal charges are filed.

A Danish man and a Thai woman were detained after being accused of engaging in a sexual act in the sea at a public location. Witnesses reportedly alerted authorities, prompting an investigation. Police questioned both individuals for violating public decency laws. The incident sparked debate online about behaviour in tourist areas. Officials reiterated that public conduct laws apply equally to locals and visitors.

A foreign man was caught cheating during a Bangkok curry challenge offering a ฿20,000 prize. Staff became suspicious after reviewing footage and monitoring the contestant’s behaviour. The investigation revealed rule violations that disqualified the attempt. Organisers cancelled the prize payout and issued a warning to future participants. The incident has gone viral, fuelling discussions about fairness in viral food challenges.

Bangkok has been named the world’s most visited city in 2025, according to international travel data. The ranking reflects a strong tourism recovery and sustained global interest in the Thai capital. Factors include food culture, affordability, nightlife, and improved travel connectivity. Officials view the recognition as a boost for Thailand’s wider tourism economy. However, questions remain about managing overcrowding and infrastructure strain.