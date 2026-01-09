Suspicion raised in Chiang Mai house fire that kills family of 5

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 9, 2026, 1:24 PM
Photo via Chiang Mai News

Key insights from the news

  • A house fire in Chiang Mai on January 8 killed five family members, including a businessman, his wife, twin daughters, and mother, all of whom died from smoke inhalation despite rescue efforts.
  • Initial suspicions of an electrical short circuit were raised as police discovered two separate fire sources in the house, one on the ground floor and another on the second floor, indicating potential foul play.
  • The victims were found on the second floor, and rescuers faced challenges accessing the house due to wrought iron bars on doors and windows, complicating the rescue operation.
  • Forensic officials are investigating the fire's cause, with concerns about arson due to the unusual nature of the fire's origins, prompting a deeper police inquiry into the incident.

Police launched a deeper investigation into a deadly house fire in Chiang Mai province that claimed the lives of five family members, after officials raised concerns that the blaze may not be an accident.

The fire broke out at around midnight yesterday, January 8, at a two-storey house in the Pa Dad sub-district of Chiang Mai. All five occupants were rescued from the accommodation and rushed to hospital, but none survived.

The victims did not suffer burn injuries but reportedly inhaled a large amount of smoke. Rescue workers performed CPR at the scene before transporting them to hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The deceased were identified as:

  • 38 year old Thai man Kawin
  • 38 year old Warissara, Kawin’s wife
  • Five year old twin daughters Lalisa and Lalinda
  • 70 year old Sunee, Kawin’s mother

Kawin was reported to be a businessman who operated a hotel in Chiang Mai. His wife was a teacher, while his mother was a retired teacher.

Arson suspected in Chiang Mai house fire
Photo via Chiang Mai News

According to a report by Channel 8, another family member was not present at the house at the time of the incident, though the person’s identity was not initially disclosed.

The mentioned family member is believed to be Somsak Taichai, Kawin’s father and former secretary-general of the Teachers’ and Educational Personnel’s Welfare Promotion Committee (SKSC).

Somsak reportedly owns the house but does not live there. Chiang Mai News reported that he only visited the property occasionally. Police officers are in the process of contacting him.

Photo via Chiang Mai News

While police initially suspected an electrical short circuit, the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. Channel 8 reported that frontline police officers and rescuers raised concerns after discovering what appeared to be two separate fire sources inside the house.

Investigators found that one fire started on the ground floor but did not spread to the second floor, as the staircase showed no signs of fire damage. A separate blaze was later found on the second floor, prompting suspicions that the fire may not have been accidental.

Forensic officials are now examining the scene in detail to determine whether the incident was caused by an accident or deliberate arson.

Chiang Mai house fire
Photo via Chiang Mai News

One rescuer told the media that emergency crews faced difficulties entering the house because all doors and windows were fitted with wrought iron bars. Rescue workers were forced to use metal-cutting tools to gain access.

All five victims were found on the second floor in two separate rooms. Kawin and his mother were found together in one room, while his wife and twin daughters were discovered in another. All were found without a pulse.

The rescuer added that in his experience, it was extremely rare to encounter a house fire with two apparent points of origin, and urged the public to closely follow the findings of the forensic investigation.

