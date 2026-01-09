Smoke covers Pattaya as suspected arson fire scorches grassland

Key insights from the news Copy A suspected arson fire broke out in Pattaya's Bang Lamung district on January 8, sending thick smoke across the city and burning over 10 rai (approximately four acres) of grassland.

A fire broke out in Pattaya‘s Bang Lamung district yesterday afternoon, January 8, sending thick smoke over the city. The massive fire is suspected to have been deliberately set.

The blaze started around 1.30pm near a community office on Moo 11 in Khao Talo. Firefighters from Nong Prue Municipality and Pattaya City quickly responded with several engines as the flames spread rapidly across dry grassland.

Strong winds intensified the situation by pushing thick smoke into the sky and across nearby neighbourhoods.

The fire is reported to have burned through over 10 rai of land, roughly four acres, before it was brought under control nearly an hour later. The Pattaya News reported that no homes were damaged, and no one was injured, but the heavy smoke left many locals and visitors unsettled.

A caretaker in the community, 58 year old Jom, said there had been a smaller fire earlier in the day, shortly before midday. Fire crews were called and appeared to have extinguished the flames. But later in the afternoon, a second fire broke out nearby and quickly spread.

Jom said that the fires may have been intentionally set, and pointed out that the two ignition points were approximately 100 metres apart and occurred within a short time of each other.

Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire, but they are examining the possibility that the incident was a deliberate act, although no suspects have been named so far.

