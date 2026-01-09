Smoke covers Pattaya as suspected arson fire scorches grassland

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 9, 2026, 10:37 AM
125 1 minute read
Smoke covers Pattaya as suspected arson fire scorches grassland | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

Key insights from the news

  • A suspected arson fire broke out in Pattaya's Bang Lamung district on January 8, sending thick smoke across the city and burning over 10 rai (approximately four acres) of grassland.
  • The fire began around 1:30 PM near a community office, with firefighters responding quickly; however, strong winds exacerbated the situation, spreading smoke to nearby neighborhoods.
  • A caretaker reported a smaller fire earlier that day, suggesting the two incidents may be related, as they occurred close together and were about 100 meters apart.
  • Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, suspecting it may have been deliberately set, but no suspects have been identified as of yet.

A fire broke out in Pattaya‘s Bang Lamung district yesterday afternoon, January 8, sending thick smoke over the city. The massive fire is suspected to have been deliberately set.

The blaze started around 1.30pm near a community office on Moo 11 in Khao Talo. Firefighters from Nong Prue Municipality and Pattaya City quickly responded with several engines as the flames spread rapidly across dry grassland.

Strong winds intensified the situation by pushing thick smoke into the sky and across nearby neighbourhoods.

The fire is reported to have burned through over 10 rai of land, roughly four acres, before it was brought under control nearly an hour later. The Pattaya News reported that no homes were damaged, and no one was injured, but the heavy smoke left many locals and visitors unsettled.

A caretaker in the community, 58 year old Jom, said there had been a smaller fire earlier in the day, shortly before midday. Fire crews were called and appeared to have extinguished the flames. But later in the afternoon, a second fire broke out nearby and quickly spread.

Jom said that the fires may have been intentionally set, and pointed out that the two ignition points were approximately 100 metres apart and occurred within a short time of each other.

Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire, but they are examining the possibility that the incident was a deliberate act, although no suspects have been named so far.

Related Articles

Similarly, back in September last year, a fire broke out at a townhouse in Pattaya after welding sparks ignited insulation, forcing residents to flee. The fire was successfully contained to the kitchen area, preventing further spread.

The homeowner told reporters that she had been resting upstairs when the fire erupted. According to her account, a worker was conducting welding work on the roof near the kitchen when sparks ignited the insulation material.

Thaiger QUIZ
Pattaya Fire Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What time did the fire break out in Pattaya?
  2. 2. Where did the fire start in Pattaya?
  3. 3. How much land did the fire reportedly burn through?
  4. 4. What intensified the fire situation according to the report?
  5. 5. How long did it take to bring the fire under control?
  6. 6. Did any homes get damaged in the fire?
  7. 7. Who is Jom in relation to the incident?
  8. 8. What did Jom suggest about the cause of the fires?
  9. 9. What happened earlier in the day before the large fire?
  10. 10. What was the cause of a previous fire in Pattaya mentioned in the report?

Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube video.