British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang

A British man was injured after being attacked in his Pattaya condo by a group of transgender persons following a dispute over payment for services.

Police in Pattaya are on the hunt for a gang of four transgender women accused of slashing a 65 year old British man in his South Pattaya apartment after a dispute over money turned violent.

The incident occurred around 12.30am today, September 12, at a high-rise condominium in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district. Police Lieutenant Manasak Phonliam, Deputy Inspector at Pattaya City Police Station, received the report and dispatched officers along with Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue workers to the scene.

At the 20th-floor apartment, emergency responders found 65 year old Duncan Hamish Kirkwood with a deep laceration to the middle of his head. Blood streamed down his face as he was given first aid before being rushed to a local hospital.

According to the initial statement given to police, Kirkwood said he had arranged to meet two young women for companionship. However, when he opened the door, four transgender women entered the room. After he declined their services, they allegedly refused to leave and demanded 10,000 baht each, totalling 40,000 baht.

When Kirkwood refused to pay, an argument broke out. One of the assailants reportedly slashed him with a knife during the confrontation. He managed to flee and alert security, but the group escaped before police arrived.

Investigators believe the suspects were caught on the building’s CCTV system and are now reviewing footage to identify and track them down, reported KhaoSod.

Pol. Lt. Manasak confirmed that the injured Brit will be questioned further once his condition improves. Police say they are confident the attackers will be brought to justice.

In another altercation with a transgender person, a late-night dispute on Pattaya Beach turned violent in the early hours of September 5, leaving a 25 year old Indian tourist with a head injury.

The incident took place around 3am along the busy beachside strip in Chon Buri, where the tourist was struck on the head with a high-heeled shoe during an argument with a 29 year old transgender sex worker.