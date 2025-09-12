British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang

Police review CCTV as suspects flee scene after violent dispute

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal15 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025
69 1 minute read
British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A British man was injured after being attacked in his Pattaya condo by a group of transgender persons following a dispute over payment for services.

Police in Pattaya are on the hunt for a gang of four transgender women accused of slashing a 65 year old British man in his South Pattaya apartment after a dispute over money turned violent.

The incident occurred around 12.30am today, September 12, at a high-rise condominium in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district. Police Lieutenant Manasak Phonliam, Deputy Inspector at Pattaya City Police Station, received the report and dispatched officers along with Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue workers to the scene.

British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang | News by Thaiger

At the 20th-floor apartment, emergency responders found 65 year old Duncan Hamish Kirkwood with a deep laceration to the middle of his head. Blood streamed down his face as he was given first aid before being rushed to a local hospital.

According to the initial statement given to police, Kirkwood said he had arranged to meet two young women for companionship. However, when he opened the door, four transgender women entered the room. After he declined their services, they allegedly refused to leave and demanded 10,000 baht each, totalling 40,000 baht.

When Kirkwood refused to pay, an argument broke out. One of the assailants reportedly slashed him with a knife during the confrontation. He managed to flee and alert security, but the group escaped before police arrived.

Related Articles

British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang | News by Thaiger

Investigators believe the suspects were caught on the building’s CCTV system and are now reviewing footage to identify and track them down, reported KhaoSod.

Pol. Lt. Manasak confirmed that the injured Brit will be questioned further once his condition improves. Police say they are confident the attackers will be brought to justice.

British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang | News by Thaiger

In another altercation with a transgender person, a late-night dispute on Pattaya Beach turned violent in the early hours of September 5, leaving a 25 year old Indian tourist with a head injury.

The incident took place around 3am along the busy beachside strip in Chon Buri, where the tourist was struck on the head with a high-heeled shoe during an argument with a 29 year old transgender sex worker.

Latest Thailand News
Thai businesswoman swindled out of 159 million baht in stock trading scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businesswoman swindled out of 159 million baht in stock trading scam

37 seconds ago
British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man slashed in Pattaya condo by trans escort gang

15 minutes ago
Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok

28 minutes ago
Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm

35 minutes ago
Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Lion Air eyes new routes despite tourism slowdown

1 hour ago
Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Welding sparks blaze in Pattaya home, sisters flee fire

1 hour ago
Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP

2 hours ago
U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand on flood alert as monsoon brings heavy downpours | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand on flood alert as monsoon brings heavy downpours

5 hours ago
Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man slams restaurant for blending green chicken curry in smoothie

18 hours ago
Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Karon Beach

18 hours ago
Thai municipality official dies in road collapse in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai municipality official dies in road collapse in Chiang Mai

18 hours ago
Autopsy: Bangkok zookeeper suffered broken neck in lion mauling (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Autopsy: Bangkok zookeeper suffered broken neck in lion mauling (video)

19 hours ago
Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush

20 hours ago
Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman

20 hours ago
Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants

20 hours ago
Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket

20 hours ago
Thai serial burglar arrested behind 50 million baht theft cases nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai serial burglar arrested behind 50 million baht theft cases nationwide

21 hours ago
Safari World shuts lion zone after deadly keeper mauling (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Safari World shuts lion zone after deadly keeper mauling (video)

22 hours ago
Patong cops save stranded driver who ran out of petrol | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong cops save stranded driver who ran out of petrol

22 hours ago
Russian man reunited with lost bag after Phuket beach wave mishap | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man reunited with lost bag after Phuket beach wave mishap

23 hours ago
British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal | Thaiger Pattaya News

British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal

24 hours ago
Thai man arrested after murdering neighbour over sexual harassment dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested after murdering neighbour over sexual harassment dispute

24 hours ago
1 in 3 Thai teens exposed to online sexual content, study finds | Thaiger Thailand News

1 in 3 Thai teens exposed to online sexual content, study finds

1 day ago
ICONSIAM welcomes Heyone for &#8216;Heyday Playland&#8217; featuring largest art toy pop-up in Thailand | Thaiger Events

ICONSIAM welcomes Heyone for ‘Heyday Playland’ featuring largest art toy pop-up in Thailand

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal15 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.