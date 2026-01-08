Thailand video news | Vietnam set to outpace Thai economy by 2026, Blaze ravages more than a dozen boats at Phuket’s Chalong bay

In Thailand video news, Alex covers key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today’s lineup includes Thailand’s regional neighbours expected to outpace it economically in 2026, Phuket taxi drivers threatening a strike over competition from ride-hailing apps, and a viral case involving “Colonel Sanders” after a peculiar police encounter.

Vietnam Set to Outpace Thai Economy by 2026

Analysts project Vietnam’s economy will grow strongly this year, possibly exceeding Thailand’s total GDP as it pushes major infrastructure projects and attracts investment. Its government is targeting sustained double-digit expansion in the coming years, while Thailand faces slower growth pressures. Public spending on railways, airports and industrial zones is a central pillar of Hanoi’s strategy. Economists believe Vietnam could become ASEAN’s third-largest economy behind Indonesia soon. As a result, living standards and GDP per capita are also expected to rise closer to regional peers.

Blaze Ravages More Than a Dozen Boats at Phuket’s Chalong Bay

A fire ripped through Chalong Bay in Phuket during the early morning, badly damaging at least ten speedboats docked there. Firefighters and police responded quickly to control the blaze and investigate how it started. Local authorities have yet to confirm the cause or total cost of the losses. The incident has disrupted some tourist boat services in the popular bay area. No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Phuket Taxi Drivers Threaten Walkout Over Ride-Hail Competition

Taxi operators in Phuket have warned they will strike mid-January if authorities do not clamp down on unregistered app-based drivers competing for business. The drivers say illegal services are undercutting licensed taxis and hurting their incomes. They want stricter enforcement and penalties for non-compliant vehicles. The media shared that a protest could affect airport transport and island travel. Officials have been urged to mediate before the planned action.

Cambodian Man’s Remains Discovered During Renovation in Thailand

During a home renovation in Thailand, workers uncovered the skeleton of a Cambodian man hidden within the ceiling. The missing person had been unaccounted for, prompting police involvement once the bones were found. Investigators are looking into why he died and how his body came to be concealed. Relatives are being notified as part of the inquiry. The unusual discovery has drawn local media attention.

Strong Quake Jolts the Philippines, No Tsunami Warning Issued

A powerful earthquake measuring between 6.4 and 6.7 on the Richter scale struck a region of the Philippines, shaking buildings and triggering alarms. Officials reported that, so far, there is no tsunami alert for coastal communities. Emergency teams are assessing damage and checking for injuries. Residents felt the tremors across multiple provinces. Authorities continue to monitor seismic activity for possible aftershocks.

Chiang Mai Residents Blast Tourists for Sunbathing by Temple

Photos of foreign visitors sunbathing in swimwear near a historic temple moat in Chiang Mai sparked criticism from locals online. Many residents said the behaviour clashed with Thai cultural norms around respect for sacred sites. Social media users called for greater awareness and sensitivity by travellers. Some have urged authorities to manage public areas more closely. The incident stirred a broader discussion about tourism etiquette.

Pattaya Woman Still Struggling Two Years After Filler Procedure

A Pattaya woman says her face has remained swollen and disfigured nearly two years after receiving a cosmetic filler injection at a local clinic. She has come forward to warn others to thoroughly check credentials before undergoing aesthetic treatments. Medical complications have significantly affected her quality of life. The story has highlighted concerns about unregulated cosmetic procedures in tourist hubs. Calls for tougher oversight of such clinics are growing.

Humorous TikTok Clip Shows Woman Blaming Colonel Sanders in Assault Claim

A viral police video from Bangkok amused viewers after a woman jokingly blamed “Colonel Sanders” for an alleged attack. The bizarre claim was captured on TikTok, drawing laughter and disbelief online. Officers shared the clip as part of a public safety message. Many viewers reacted with jokes and memes about the fast-food reference. The light-hearted moment provided comic relief amid more serious news.

