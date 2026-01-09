First time ever! Sansiri and Phuketian Coffee host a major coffee festival

Supporting Phuket’s coffee community to showcase barista talent and new menu creations at The Society, Cherng Talay, Phuket

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: January 9, 2026, 7:45 PM
51 2 minutes read
First time ever! Sansiri and Phuketian Coffee host a major coffee festival | Thaiger

Coffee lovers should not miss this. For the first time, the large-scale coffee festival Sansiri Phuket | Sip & Inspire brings together flavour, passion, and community in one place. Sansiri, in collaboration with Phuketian Coffee (Horoy Phuket Coffee Association), led by Future Kittipob, Thailand National Barista Champion 2025, aims to support and strengthen Phuket’s local café and coffee business community, encouraging sustainable growth alongside the wider community.

The event also opens up creative space for baristas to develop new drink concepts. The festival is open to everyone and free to attend, running from January 16 to 18, 1pm to 6pm, at The Society, Cherng Talay, Phuket.

Good Coffee | Good Food | Coffee Competition | Live DJ

Sansiri transforms The Society in the Bang Tao area into a dedicated coffee market for coffee lovers throughout the event. The festival also features a competition stage designed to give opportunities to a new generation of baristas filled with talent and passion.

The competition is supported by leading partners, including BEANS Coffee Roaster (coffee beans), CP-Meiji, and Aroma, a leading coffee machine brand. Baristas will compete by creating a Signature Creative Drink under the theme “Taste of Phuket,” crafting coffee beverages that reflect Phuket’s identity.

First time ever! Sansiri and Phuketian Coffee host a major coffee festival | News by Thaiger

The competition runs over two days, January 17 to 18, with total prize money exceeding 30,000 Thai baht. The winning drink will be sold exclusively at BEANS Coffee Roaster, The Society Phuket branch, and only at the winning barista’s café.

A gathering of world-class barista champions and national-level coffee entrepreneurs, including:

Related Articles
  • Future Kittipob Aengchuan, World Barista Championship 2025 Semi-Finalist and Thailand National Barista Champion 2025
  • Jane Kwinnat Veeraworawet, Thailand National Barista Champion 2023 and 2026, and World Barista Championship 2023 Semi-Finalist
  • Fran Akharin Sivapornpitak, Director of BEANS Coffee Roaster

Sansiri Phuket | Sip & Inspire brings coffee, DJs, and festival vibes to Cherng Talay for the first time.

Event highlights include:

  • A special latte art showcase by Bank Sarawut Manngarn, 4th runner-up at the World Latte Art Championship 2025
  • Exclusive tasting of special coffee beans that competed on the world stage, served only at the event by Future Kittipob
  • A Coffee & Food Market featuring more than 13 well-known Phuket cafés, including Asterisk Espresso, Campus Coffee Roaster, Drawing Room, Phuketian Coffee Club, Tana Coffee House, Relocate Coffee Bar, Wan Fang, Comeback Phuket, and Andaman Roaster
  • Leading dessert and food vendors such as Vamos Spanish Tapas Bar, Refresh cold-pressed juice, La Vanille French homemade ice cream, and Namu homemade bakery

SANSIRI PHUKET | SIP & INSPIRE

Free entry, no admission fee

January 16 to 18

Location: The Society, Cherng Talay–Bang Tao

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/JDGE7asNPw7ani5R7

Latest Thailand News
NocNoc to shut down platform in Thailand by May 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

NocNoc to shut down platform in Thailand by May 2026

3 hours ago
Russian extortion suspect caught relaxing at Koh Samui luxury hotel | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian extortion suspect caught relaxing at Koh Samui luxury hotel

3 hours ago
Thai forces intercept 37 Cambodian migrants hidden in truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai forces intercept 37 Cambodian migrants hidden in truck

4 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist clashes with Thai rider during traffic jam | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign motorcyclist clashes with Thai rider during traffic jam

4 hours ago
RTAF explains Thai-Cambodian border actions to 22 countries | Thaiger Thailand News

RTAF explains Thai-Cambodian border actions to 22 countries

4 hours ago
Nationwide alcohol ban enforced for SAO elections starting Saturday | Thaiger Hot News

Nationwide alcohol ban enforced for SAO elections starting Saturday

4 hours ago
Pawnshop officer arrested over multi million baht gold theft in Trang | Thaiger Thailand News

Pawnshop officer arrested over multi million baht gold theft in Trang

5 hours ago
Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured

5 hours ago
Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi

6 hours ago
Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment

6 hours ago
Looking for Children&#8217;s Day events in Bangkok 2026? Here&#8217;s where to go | Thaiger Things To Do

Looking for Children’s Day events in Bangkok 2026? Here’s where to go

6 hours ago
Suspicion raised in Chiang Mai house fire that kills family of 5 | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Suspicion raised in Chiang Mai house fire that kills family of 5

6 hours ago
Wall collapses and kills sleeping man at Phitsanulok home | Thaiger Thailand News

Wall collapses and kills sleeping man at Phitsanulok home

8 hours ago
Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027 | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027

9 hours ago
Khon Kaen power bank fire wrecks molam group accommodation | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen power bank fire wrecks molam group accommodation

9 hours ago
Missing Nonthaburi woman contacts father, says she flees abuse and double life | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Nonthaburi woman contacts father, says she flees abuse and double life

9 hours ago
Pheu Thai pledges to top up income to 3,000 Baht for vulnerable Thais | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai pledges to top up income to 3,000 Baht for vulnerable Thais

9 hours ago
Smoke covers Pattaya as suspected arson fire scorches grassland | Thaiger Thailand News

Smoke covers Pattaya as suspected arson fire scorches grassland

9 hours ago
Chinese suspect in call centre scam and South Korean murder arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese suspect in call centre scam and South Korean murder arrested in Pattaya

9 hours ago
Rival students open fire on Bangkok road, injuring 2 teens and innocent woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Rival students open fire on Bangkok road, injuring 2 teens and innocent woman

10 hours ago
South Korean woman caught smuggling cannabis in Chiang Rai | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean woman caught smuggling cannabis in Chiang Rai

10 hours ago
Thai students claim top prize at Harbin snow sculpture contest | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai students claim top prize at Harbin snow sculpture contest

1 day ago
Hidden camera exposes Thai resort staff using guest’s personal items | Thaiger Thailand News

Hidden camera exposes Thai resort staff using guest’s personal items

1 day ago
Colourful fiddler crabs amaze tourists at Trang mangrove site | Thaiger Thailand News

Colourful fiddler crabs amaze tourists at Trang mangrove site

1 day ago
Wat Arun issues apology, tightens rules for photographers after complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wat Arun issues apology, tightens rules for photographers after complaints

1 day ago
EventsPress RoomSponsored
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: January 9, 2026, 7:45 PM
51 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.