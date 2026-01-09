First time ever! Sansiri and Phuketian Coffee host a major coffee festival

Coffee lovers should not miss this. For the first time, the large-scale coffee festival Sansiri Phuket | Sip & Inspire brings together flavour, passion, and community in one place. Sansiri, in collaboration with Phuketian Coffee (Horoy Phuket Coffee Association), led by Future Kittipob, Thailand National Barista Champion 2025, aims to support and strengthen Phuket’s local café and coffee business community, encouraging sustainable growth alongside the wider community.

The event also opens up creative space for baristas to develop new drink concepts. The festival is open to everyone and free to attend, running from January 16 to 18, 1pm to 6pm, at The Society, Cherng Talay, Phuket.

Good Coffee | Good Food | Coffee Competition | Live DJ

Sansiri transforms The Society in the Bang Tao area into a dedicated coffee market for coffee lovers throughout the event. The festival also features a competition stage designed to give opportunities to a new generation of baristas filled with talent and passion.

The competition is supported by leading partners, including BEANS Coffee Roaster (coffee beans), CP-Meiji, and Aroma, a leading coffee machine brand. Baristas will compete by creating a Signature Creative Drink under the theme “Taste of Phuket,” crafting coffee beverages that reflect Phuket’s identity.

The competition runs over two days, January 17 to 18, with total prize money exceeding 30,000 Thai baht. The winning drink will be sold exclusively at BEANS Coffee Roaster, The Society Phuket branch, and only at the winning barista’s café.

A gathering of world-class barista champions and national-level coffee entrepreneurs, including:

Future Kittipob Aengchuan , World Barista Championship 2025 Semi-Finalist and Thailand National Barista Champion 2025

Jane Kwinnat Veeraworawet, Thailand National Barista Champion 2023 and 2026, and World Barista Championship 2023 Semi-Finalist

, Thailand National Barista Champion 2023 and 2026, and World Barista Championship 2023 Semi-Finalist Fran Akharin Sivapornpitak, Director of BEANS Coffee Roaster

Sansiri Phuket | Sip & Inspire brings coffee, DJs, and festival vibes to Cherng Talay for the first time.

Event highlights include:

A special latte art showcase by Bank Sarawut Manngarn , 4th runner-up at the World Latte Art Championship 2025

Exclusive tasting of special coffee beans that competed on the world stage, served only at the event by Future Kittipob

A Coffee & Food Market featuring more than 13 well-known Phuket cafés, including Asterisk Espresso, Campus Coffee Roaster, Drawing Room, Phuketian Coffee Club, Tana Coffee House, Relocate Coffee Bar, Wan Fang, Comeback Phuket, and Andaman Roaster

featuring more than 13 well-known Phuket cafés, including Asterisk Espresso, Campus Coffee Roaster, Drawing Room, Phuketian Coffee Club, Tana Coffee House, Relocate Coffee Bar, Wan Fang, Comeback Phuket, and Andaman Roaster Leading dessert and food vendors such as Vamos Spanish Tapas Bar, Refresh cold-pressed juice, La Vanille French homemade ice cream, and Namu homemade bakery

SANSIRI PHUKET | SIP & INSPIRE

Free entry, no admission fee

January 16 to 18

Location: The Society, Cherng Talay–Bang Tao

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/JDGE7asNPw7ani5R7