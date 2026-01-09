Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi

Key insights from the news Copy A Thai man named Bordin was stabbed in the neck by his ex-girlfriend's new partner during a meeting in Nonthaburi, leading to serious injuries.

Despite his critical condition, Bordin managed to drive to Samut Prakan and contacted a colleague for help, who then alerted rescue services.

Rescue workers found Bordin with a two-inch stab wound and provided first aid before transporting him to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

The police are investigating the incident and trying to locate the attacker, amid a backdrop of recent violence linked to jealousy and relationship disputes in Thailand.

A Thai man accused his ex-girlfriend of deceiving him into meeting her new partner, who stabbed him in the neck in Nonthaburi province. The victim managed to drive himself to Samut Prakan to seek help despite his serious injuries.

The injured man, 34 year old Thai man Bordin, contacted a colleague at around 9.30am yesterday, January 8, asking for urgent assistance. The colleague then alerted rescuers from the Samut Prakan Rescue Foundation, who rushed to a house in Pornjira Village, Bang Pu Mai sub-district.

Upon arrival, rescue workers found Bordin lying in the back of his car with a deep stab wound to his neck. The wound measured approximately two inches in length and caused significant blood loss, placing him in critical condition. Rescuers provided first aid at the scene before rushing him to Samut Prakan Hospital.

According to the colleague, Bordin had travelled to Nonthaburi to meet his ex-girlfriend. However, instead of meeting her alone, he encountered her new partner at the agreed location. The man attacked Bordin with a knife, stabbing him in the neck.

Bordin reportedly fled the scene in his car, using his jacket to wrap the wound in an attempt to slow the bleeding. He continued driving until he reached his home in Samut Prakan, where he contacted his colleague for help.

As of the latest update, Bordin remains in serious condition and has not yet been able to give a full statement to police. Officers are now investigating the incident and working to identify and locate the suspected attacker.

Violence linked to jealousy and relationship disputes featured in several recent cases. In April last year, a Thai man stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new partner on a Bangkok road after becoming angry over her new relationship.

More recently, a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her new partner at a petrol station in Chon Buri before taking his own life, killing the woman and seriously injuring her companion.

Another case involved a Thai delivery rider who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and then committed suicide at an apartment in Bangkok.