Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 9, 2026, 2:03 PM
135 1 minute read
Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สปอร์ตไลท์บางปู

Key insights from the news

  • A Thai man named Bordin was stabbed in the neck by his ex-girlfriend's new partner during a meeting in Nonthaburi, leading to serious injuries.
  • Despite his critical condition, Bordin managed to drive to Samut Prakan and contacted a colleague for help, who then alerted rescue services.
  • Rescue workers found Bordin with a two-inch stab wound and provided first aid before transporting him to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.
  • The police are investigating the incident and trying to locate the attacker, amid a backdrop of recent violence linked to jealousy and relationship disputes in Thailand.

A Thai man accused his ex-girlfriend of deceiving him into meeting her new partner, who stabbed him in the neck in Nonthaburi province. The victim managed to drive himself to Samut Prakan to seek help despite his serious injuries.

The injured man, 34 year old Thai man Bordin, contacted a colleague at around 9.30am yesterday, January 8, asking for urgent assistance. The colleague then alerted rescuers from the Samut Prakan Rescue Foundation, who rushed to a house in Pornjira Village, Bang Pu Mai sub-district.

Upon arrival, rescue workers found Bordin lying in the back of his car with a deep stab wound to his neck. The wound measured approximately two inches in length and caused significant blood loss, placing him in critical condition. Rescuers provided first aid at the scene before rushing him to Samut Prakan Hospital.

According to the colleague, Bordin had travelled to Nonthaburi to meet his ex-girlfriend. However, instead of meeting her alone, he encountered her new partner at the agreed location. The man attacked Bordin with a knife, stabbing him in the neck.

Thai man stabbed by ex's new boyfriend
Photo via Facebook/ สปอร์ตไลท์บางปู

Bordin reportedly fled the scene in his car, using his jacket to wrap the wound in an attempt to slow the bleeding. He continued driving until he reached his home in Samut Prakan, where he contacted his colleague for help.

As of the latest update, Bordin remains in serious condition and has not yet been able to give a full statement to police. Officers are now investigating the incident and working to identify and locate the suspected attacker.

Thai man drives across province to seek help after being stabbed by ex's new boyfriend
Photo via Facebook/ สปอร์ตไลท์บางปู

Violence linked to jealousy and relationship disputes featured in several recent cases. In April last year, a Thai man stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new partner on a Bangkok road after becoming angry over her new relationship.

Related Articles

More recently, a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her new partner at a petrol station in Chon Buri before taking his own life, killing the woman and seriously injuring her companion.

Another case involved a Thai delivery rider who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and then committed suicide at an apartment in Bangkok.

Thaiger QUIZ
Thai Stabbing Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What prompted Bordin to travel to Nonthaburi?
  2. 2. What injury did Bordin sustain during the incident?
  3. 3. How did Bordin manage to seek help after being attacked?
  4. 4. What was the length of the stab wound that Bordin suffered?
  5. 5. What did Bordin use to try and slow the bleeding from his wound?
  6. 6. What time did Bordin contact his colleague for help?
  7. 7. What was the condition of Bordin when the rescue workers arrived?
  8. 8. What is the primary reason for the violence in the recent cases mentioned?
  9. 9. What did the rescue workers do when they arrived at the scene?
  10. 10. What is the current status of Bordin regarding giving a statement to police?

Latest Thailand News
Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi

25 minutes ago
Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment

40 minutes ago
Looking for Children&#8217;s Day events in Bangkok 2026? Here&#8217;s where to go | Thaiger Things To Do

Looking for Children’s Day events in Bangkok 2026? Here’s where to go

43 minutes ago
Suspicion raised in Chiang Mai house fire that kills family of 5 | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Suspicion raised in Chiang Mai house fire that kills family of 5

1 hour ago
Wall collapses and kills sleeping man at Phitsanulok home | Thaiger Thailand News

Wall collapses and kills sleeping man at Phitsanulok home

3 hours ago
Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027 | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen power bank fire wrecks molam group accommodation | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen power bank fire wrecks molam group accommodation

3 hours ago
Missing Nonthaburi woman contacts father, says she flees abuse and double life | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Nonthaburi woman contacts father, says she flees abuse and double life

3 hours ago
Pheu Thai pledges to top up income to 3,000 Baht for vulnerable Thais | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai pledges to top up income to 3,000 Baht for vulnerable Thais

3 hours ago
Smoke covers Pattaya as suspected arson fire scorches grassland | Thaiger Thailand News

Smoke covers Pattaya as suspected arson fire scorches grassland

4 hours ago
Chinese suspect in call centre scam and South Korean murder arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese suspect in call centre scam and South Korean murder arrested in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Rival students open fire on Bangkok road, injuring 2 teens and innocent woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Rival students open fire on Bangkok road, injuring 2 teens and innocent woman

5 hours ago
South Korean woman caught smuggling cannabis in Chiang Rai | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean woman caught smuggling cannabis in Chiang Rai

5 hours ago
Thai students claim top prize at Harbin snow sculpture contest | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai students claim top prize at Harbin snow sculpture contest

20 hours ago
Hidden camera exposes Thai resort staff using guest’s personal items | Thaiger Thailand News

Hidden camera exposes Thai resort staff using guest’s personal items

21 hours ago
Colourful fiddler crabs amaze tourists at Trang mangrove site | Thaiger Thailand News

Colourful fiddler crabs amaze tourists at Trang mangrove site

21 hours ago
Wat Arun issues apology, tightens rules for photographers after complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wat Arun issues apology, tightens rules for photographers after complaints

22 hours ago
Cambodia denies Thai claims of harsh airport screening | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia denies Thai claims of harsh airport screening

22 hours ago
Wild elephant found safe after collision with box truck in Khao Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant found safe after collision with box truck in Khao Yai

23 hours ago
Thai activist urges probe into coup defence and adultery of minister nominee | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai activist urges probe into coup defence and adultery of minister nominee

23 hours ago
Abhisit campaigns in Nakhon Si Thammarat with policy pitch | Thaiger Thailand News

Abhisit campaigns in Nakhon Si Thammarat with policy pitch

24 hours ago
Nonthaburi man searches for wife missing after boarding pink taxi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi man searches for wife missing after boarding pink taxi

1 day ago
British teen held in Qatar for alleged cannabis trafficking from Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British teen held in Qatar for alleged cannabis trafficking from Thailand

1 day ago
Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling | Thaiger Thailand News

Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling

1 day ago
Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl | Thaiger Thailand News

Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 9, 2026, 2:03 PM
135 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.