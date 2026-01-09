Foreign motorcyclist clashes with Thai rider during traffic jam

Key insights from the news Copy A viral video shows a confrontation between a foreign motorcyclist and a Thai rider during a traffic jam, shared by the Facebook page เจ๊ม้อย v+ on January 8.

A video of a heated road argument between a foreign motorcyclist and a Thai rider has gone viral, showing them exchanging pushes during heavy traffic congestion.

The dispute came to public attention after the Facebook page เจ๊ม้อย v+ shared footage of the incident yesterday, January 8. The exact location of the altercation was not disclosed, and the identities of both motorcyclists were withheld.

The foreign motorcyclist was travelling with a female passenger. The Thai rider, who also had a female passenger, was believed to be an app-based motorcycle taxi rider.

In the video, the foreign man was seen asking the Thai rider to move forward and make space during heavy traffic congestion. The Thai motorcyclist refused, explaining that the traffic light was red.

The foreigner continued to insist, repeatedly ordering the Thai rider to move. The Thai man refused again, saying his motorcycle was too large to squeeze through the small gap ahead. He told the foreigner to wait, explaining that he could not go anywhere regardless because of the red light.

The foreign motorcyclist appeared to understand some Thai, as he was heard responding in the language. However, he did not fully grasp what the Thai rider was explaining. As a result, the argument escalated, with both men continuing to argue despite the language barrier.

The foreign rider repeatedly demanded that the Thai man move, eventually provoking the Thai rider to push him in the chest. The foreigner responded by pushing the Thai man on the shoulder.

The foreign motorcyclist then managed to overtake the Thai rider but did so by squeezing close to the Thai rider’s motorcycle. The Thai man dropped off his passenger and approached the foreigner, but the foreign rider sped away as the traffic light turned green. Fortunately, the situation did not escalate further.

The video sparked widespread criticism online. Many Thai netizens condemned the foreign motorcyclist for ignoring Thai traffic laws and behaving disrespectfully.

Others commented that the foreigner’s behaviour was no different from that of some Thai motorcyclists, who often try to force their way through traffic no matter how narrow the gap.