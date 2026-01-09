Nationwide alcohol ban enforced for SAO elections starting Saturday

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a strict warning to the public and business owners. A 24-hour alcohol ban will be in effect this weekend for the Sub-district Administrative Organization (SAO) elections. Violators face imprisonment and heavy fines.

With voters heading to the polls on Sunday, January 11, to elect SAO members and presidents nationwide, the law prohibits the sale, distribution, and consumption of alcohol in election constituencies.

Ban Starts 6:00 PM on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Ban Ends 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 11, 2026 (Election Day).

The order applies to everyone in the election areas, which covers SAO jurisdictions across the country.

The EC emphasizes that this is not a suggestion but a legal requirement under Section 123 of the Local Election Act (2019). Authorities will prosecute anyone caught violating the ban. Prison up to 6 months, fine up to 10,000 Baht and offenders may face both imprisonment and a fine.

The EC urges all eligible voters to respect the law and exercise their democratic right. Polling stations will open on Sunday, January 11, from 08:00 AM to 5:00 PM.