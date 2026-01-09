RTAF explains Thai-Cambodian border actions to 22 countries

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 9, 2026, 3:31 PM
50 1 minute read
RTAF explains Thai-Cambodian border actions to 22 countries | Thaiger
Photo via TNN

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) briefed foreign military attaché assistants from 22 countries today, January 9, regarding recent military operations along the Thai-Cambodian border, reaffirming its commitment to restraint and civilian safety.

The session, held by Air Chief Marshal Sakesan Kantha, Commander-in-Chief of the RTAF, aimed to clarify Thailand’s position and ensure transparency about its air operations near the border. According to reports, 29 military attaché assistants from across Asia, Europe, and beyond were present for the briefing.

ACM Sakesan explained that Thai air strikes were conducted in response to what authorities consider violations of national sovereignty. The goal, he stated, was to safeguard Thai territory while minimising harm to civilians and essential infrastructure.

He emphasised that all operations were carried out in accordance with international humanitarian law and the principles of self-defence, reported The Nation.

Furthermore, the Air Force stressed that only military targets were engaged, using precision-guided tactics designed to limit collateral damage. RTAF leaders reiterated that civilian protection remains a focus and that military action has been measured and proportionate, even in the face of provocation.

Additional details were delivered by Air Marshal Chakkrit Thammavichai, serving as the RTAF’s spokesperson, and Air Chief Marshal Praphat Sonjaidee, assistant commander-in-chief. Foreign representatives were also invited to ask questions and seek clarification on any operational matter.

The RTAF said it remains ready to respond if tensions escalate, but stressed that de-escalation through diplomacy remains its preferred course.

Related Articles

In similar news, the Royal Thai Army has reaffirmed that a recently reorganised border area remains firmly within Thai sovereign territory, stating that the land has been subject to long-term encroachment by Cambodian forces and settlements.

Army officials are urging the public to review official protest letters previously submitted by Thailand through the Memorandum of Understanding 43, known as MOU 43, which governs dispute management along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Thaiger QUIZ
Royal Thai Air Force Operations Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was the purpose of the briefing held by the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on January 9?
  2. 2. Who conducted the briefing for foreign military attaché assistants?
  3. 3. How many countries were represented by military attaché assistants during the briefing?
  4. 4. What was the RTAF's stance on civilian safety during military operations?
  5. 5. According to ACM Sakesan, why were Thai air strikes conducted?
  6. 6. What law did the RTAF claim to adhere to during their operations?
  7. 7. What type of targets did the RTAF engage in their operations?
  8. 8. What approach does the RTAF prefer if tensions escalate?
  9. 9. What recent development did the Royal Thai Army reaffirm regarding the border area?
  10. 10. What document governs dispute management along the Thai-Cambodian border?

Latest Thailand News
RTAF explains Thai-Cambodian border actions to 22 countries | Thaiger Thailand News

RTAF explains Thai-Cambodian border actions to 22 countries

6 seconds ago
Nationwide alcohol ban enforced for SAO elections starting Saturday | Thaiger Hot News

Nationwide alcohol ban enforced for SAO elections starting Saturday

4 minutes ago
Pawnshop officer arrested over multi million baht gold theft in Trang | Thaiger Thailand News

Pawnshop officer arrested over multi million baht gold theft in Trang

23 minutes ago
Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured

1 hour ago
Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi

1 hour ago
Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment

2 hours ago
Looking for Children&#8217;s Day events in Bangkok 2026? Here&#8217;s where to go | Thaiger Things To Do

Looking for Children’s Day events in Bangkok 2026? Here’s where to go

2 hours ago
Suspicion raised in Chiang Mai house fire that kills family of 5 | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Suspicion raised in Chiang Mai house fire that kills family of 5

2 hours ago
Wall collapses and kills sleeping man at Phitsanulok home | Thaiger Thailand News

Wall collapses and kills sleeping man at Phitsanulok home

4 hours ago
Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027 | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027

4 hours ago
Khon Kaen power bank fire wrecks molam group accommodation | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen power bank fire wrecks molam group accommodation

4 hours ago
Missing Nonthaburi woman contacts father, says she flees abuse and double life | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Nonthaburi woman contacts father, says she flees abuse and double life

4 hours ago
Pheu Thai pledges to top up income to 3,000 Baht for vulnerable Thais | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai pledges to top up income to 3,000 Baht for vulnerable Thais

4 hours ago
Smoke covers Pattaya as suspected arson fire scorches grassland | Thaiger Thailand News

Smoke covers Pattaya as suspected arson fire scorches grassland

5 hours ago
Chinese suspect in call centre scam and South Korean murder arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese suspect in call centre scam and South Korean murder arrested in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Rival students open fire on Bangkok road, injuring 2 teens and innocent woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Rival students open fire on Bangkok road, injuring 2 teens and innocent woman

6 hours ago
South Korean woman caught smuggling cannabis in Chiang Rai | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean woman caught smuggling cannabis in Chiang Rai

6 hours ago
Thai students claim top prize at Harbin snow sculpture contest | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai students claim top prize at Harbin snow sculpture contest

21 hours ago
Hidden camera exposes Thai resort staff using guest’s personal items | Thaiger Thailand News

Hidden camera exposes Thai resort staff using guest’s personal items

22 hours ago
Colourful fiddler crabs amaze tourists at Trang mangrove site | Thaiger Thailand News

Colourful fiddler crabs amaze tourists at Trang mangrove site

23 hours ago
Wat Arun issues apology, tightens rules for photographers after complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wat Arun issues apology, tightens rules for photographers after complaints

23 hours ago
Cambodia denies Thai claims of harsh airport screening | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia denies Thai claims of harsh airport screening

23 hours ago
Wild elephant found safe after collision with box truck in Khao Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant found safe after collision with box truck in Khao Yai

24 hours ago
Thai activist urges probe into coup defence and adultery of minister nominee | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai activist urges probe into coup defence and adultery of minister nominee

1 day ago
Abhisit campaigns in Nakhon Si Thammarat with policy pitch | Thaiger Thailand News

Abhisit campaigns in Nakhon Si Thammarat with policy pitch

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 9, 2026, 3:31 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.