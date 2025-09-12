Drunk Thai man beats neighbour’s puppy to death in Bangkok

Puppy’s owner and an animal non-profit are seeking justice for the unprovoked beating

September 12, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิวอชด็อก ไทยแลนด์ Watchdog Thailand Foundation - WDT

A drunk Thai man beat his neighbour’s puppy to death at a rental accommodation in Bangkok. The motive for his actions remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

The owner of the puppy, Sumo, sought help from the non-profit organisation Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT) to bring the attacker to justice. The foundation handed the case over to Don Mueang Police Station and pledged to monitor progress until the suspect is arrested.

According to Sumo’s owner, the dog had done nothing to provoke the assault. The neighbour was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he beat the dog with a wooden clothes hanger.

Shocking pictures and videos of Sumo were shared on WDT’s official Facebook page. The puppy suffered severe wounds to its head and mouth and was seen lying on the dirt.

The WDT stated that the attacker killed the pet without any justifiable reason and should face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both, under Section 358 of the Animal Cruelty Act.

So far, Don Mueang Police Station has not released updates on the case. It remains unclear whether the suspect has been summoned for questioning.

Another similar case of animal cruelty occurred in Chon Buri in April, when a Thai man placed a puppy in a fertiliser sack and swung it against the ground repeatedly until the dog died. A witness filmed the incident, which led to the man’s arrest.

The suspect reportedly expressed remorse for killing the puppy but did not disclose his motive to police. Locals speculated that intoxication or mental illness may have contributed to his violent behaviour, although no medical examination was reported to confirm this.

In February, another Thai man was caught on video repeatedly throwing a puppy into the sea off Koh Samui, an island in Surat Thani province. The man later surrendered to police, insisting that the dog was not harmed and claiming he had adopted and cared for it.

