Sartoria and Elements chefs unite for exclusive eight-course dinner in Bangkok

Food lovers in Bangkok are in for a rare treat this February as two acclaimed restaurants join forces for a one-night-only collaboration.

Sartoria by Paulo Airaudo, located on the 56th floor of EA Rooftop at The Empire, will host “Elements at Sartoria”, an exclusive four-hands dinner in partnership with Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu at The Okura Prestige Bangkok.

The event will take place on February 6, 2026, from 6pm onwards, offering guests an eight-course tasting menu, designed to showcase the signature styles of both restaurants.

Italian soul, with French-Japanese precision

Chef Aleš Donát Forbord, Executive Chef of Sartoria, will join hands with Chef Gerard Villaret Horcajo, the Chef de Cuisine at Elements. Each will contribute four courses to the evening’s lineup, with each bite a glimpse into contrast, creativity, and harmony.

Chef Gerard, originally from Spain, has honed his craft in some of Europe’s most prestigious Michelin-starred kitchens, including Vendome in Germany, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in the UK, and Azurmendi in Spain. At Elements, his dishes blend refined French technique with Japanese precision, resulting in bold yet balanced plates that focus on seasonality and elegance.

Meanwhile, Chef Aleš brings his own European flair to Sartoria, drawing from years of experience in high-end restaurants across the continent. His previous work includes leading the only Michelin-starred Irish restaurant outside the British Isles, based in Singapore.

At Sartoria, his focus lies in elevating traditional Italian recipes with warmth, bold character, and modern finesse.

On February 6, each course tells a story, from the delicate precision of Chef Gerard’s French-Japanese fusion to the hearty depth of Chef Aleš’s Italian inspirations. Premium ingredients like Oscietra caviar from Kaviari will be featured throughout the evening, adding a luxurious touch to the tasting journey.

The experience is priced at 6,900+ baht per person, with an optional wine pairing of six glasses available for 3,800+ baht. Marriott Bonvoy and Club Marriott discounts apply, and full prepayment is required upon booking.

“Elements at Sartoria” will be held at Sartoria by Paulo Airaudo, located on the 56th floor of EA Rooftop at The Empire, with direct access via Chong Nonsi BTS station (Exit 5). Sartoria is open for dinner from Tuesday to Sunday, with the last seating at 8.30pm.

Event details:

Event date: February 6, 2026

February 6, 2026 Time: From 6pm onwards

From 6pm onwards Price: 6,900+ baht (Optional wine pairing: 3,800+ baht)

6,900+ baht (Optional wine pairing: 3,800+ baht) Booking: Click here to reserve your table

For more information or reservations, contact:

Call: +66 (0) 2 407 1654

+66 (0) 2 407 1654 Email: ea-reservations@mariotthotels.com

Press release