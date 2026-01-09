Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027

Key insights from the news Copy Bangkok authorities have postponed the enforcement of a pet microchipping ordinance to January 10, 2027, due to concerns from residents and animal welfare groups.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Ordinance includes strict pet ownership limits based on property size and mandatory microchipping, which faced criticism for potentially increasing pet abandonment.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt proposed the delay to allow for better preparation, including expanding services and public education on microchipping benefits.

Despite a rise in microchipping from 4,000 to 50,000 pets after the ordinance announcement, the city still has hundreds of thousands of unchipped animals, indicating a need for more service locations.

Bangkok authorities have postponed enforcement of an ordinance requiring pet microchipping and household pet limits, following concern from residents and animal welfare groups.

Originally set to take effect on January 10, 2026, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Ordinance on the Control of Keeping or Releasing Animals will now be enforced from January 10, 2027. The Bangkok Metropolitan Council approved the one-year delay on January 7, 2025, after Governor Chadchart Sittipunt proposed the move, saying the city needs more time to prepare.

The ordinance has drawn criticism for its strict rules, including limits on the number of pets per household based on property size, and mandatory registration and microchipping. Animal rights activists warned the law could unintentionally lead to more abandoned pets, as owners might fear penalties for keeping too many animals.

Renters also raised concerns about a clause requiring written permission from landlords before registering their pets.

Governor Chadchart said the delay would allow the BMA to expand services, launch mobile microchipping units, and educate the public on the safety and benefits of microchipping. He added that the city aims to create long-term solutions that promote responsible pet ownership, reduce the stray animal population, and improve overall welfare.

Last year, just 4,000 pets were microchipped in Bangkok. After the ordinance was published in the Royal Gazette, that number jumped to 50,000, showing increased cooperation from pet owners. However, with hundreds of thousands of unchipped cats and dogs still in the city, Chadchart said the existing eight to ten service locations are not enough to meet demand.

Under the ordinance, the number of dogs and cats a person can own depends on the size of their home. For example, condos or rented rooms under 80 square metres are limited to one pet, while larger plots of land may house up to six.

Other animals, such as cattle, goats, or birds, also face strict space-based limits. All pets must be microchipped within 120 days of birth or within 30 days of ownership.

The BMA plans to review the landlord consent requirement and other barriers to ensure the law can be implemented fairly. Whereas Chadchart sees microchipping as a “global standard,” describing the delay as a necessity to “help us get it right.”