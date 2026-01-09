Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: January 9, 2026, 11:15 AM
92 1 minute read
Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027 | Thaiger
Photo via pixelshot

Key insights from the news

  • Bangkok authorities have postponed the enforcement of a pet microchipping ordinance to January 10, 2027, due to concerns from residents and animal welfare groups.
  • The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Ordinance includes strict pet ownership limits based on property size and mandatory microchipping, which faced criticism for potentially increasing pet abandonment.
  • Governor Chadchart Sittipunt proposed the delay to allow for better preparation, including expanding services and public education on microchipping benefits.
  • Despite a rise in microchipping from 4,000 to 50,000 pets after the ordinance announcement, the city still has hundreds of thousands of unchipped animals, indicating a need for more service locations.

Bangkok authorities have postponed enforcement of an ordinance requiring pet microchipping and household pet limits, following concern from residents and animal welfare groups.

Originally set to take effect on January 10, 2026, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Ordinance on the Control of Keeping or Releasing Animals will now be enforced from January 10, 2027. The Bangkok Metropolitan Council approved the one-year delay on January 7, 2025, after Governor Chadchart Sittipunt proposed the move, saying the city needs more time to prepare.

The ordinance has drawn criticism for its strict rules, including limits on the number of pets per household based on property size, and mandatory registration and microchipping. Animal rights activists warned the law could unintentionally lead to more abandoned pets, as owners might fear penalties for keeping too many animals.

Renters also raised concerns about a clause requiring written permission from landlords before registering their pets.

Governor Chadchart said the delay would allow the BMA to expand services, launch mobile microchipping units, and educate the public on the safety and benefits of microchipping. He added that the city aims to create long-term solutions that promote responsible pet ownership, reduce the stray animal population, and improve overall welfare.

Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027 | News by Thaiger
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt | Photo via Bangkok Post

Last year, just 4,000 pets were microchipped in Bangkok. After the ordinance was published in the Royal Gazette, that number jumped to 50,000, showing increased cooperation from pet owners. However, with hundreds of thousands of unchipped cats and dogs still in the city, Chadchart said the existing eight to ten service locations are not enough to meet demand.

Under the ordinance, the number of dogs and cats a person can own depends on the size of their home. For example, condos or rented rooms under 80 square metres are limited to one pet, while larger plots of land may house up to six.

Related Articles

Other animals, such as cattle, goats, or birds, also face strict space-based limits. All pets must be microchipped within 120 days of birth or within 30 days of ownership.

The BMA plans to review the landlord consent requirement and other barriers to ensure the law can be implemented fairly. Whereas Chadchart sees microchipping as a “global standard,” describing the delay as a necessity to “help us get it right.”

Latest Thailand News
Wall collapses and kills sleeping man at Phitsanulok home | Thaiger Thailand News

Wall collapses and kills sleeping man at Phitsanulok home

3 seconds ago
Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027 | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027

35 minutes ago
Khon Kaen power bank fire wrecks molam group accommodation | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen power bank fire wrecks molam group accommodation

38 minutes ago
Missing Nonthaburi woman contacts father, says she flees abuse and double life | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Nonthaburi woman contacts father, says she flees abuse and double life

38 minutes ago
Pheu Thai pledges to top up income to 3,000 Baht for vulnerable Thais | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai pledges to top up income to 3,000 Baht for vulnerable Thais

41 minutes ago
Smoke covers Pattaya as suspected arson fire scorches grassland | Thaiger Thailand News

Smoke covers Pattaya as suspected arson fire scorches grassland

1 hour ago
Chinese suspect in call centre scam and South Korean murder arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese suspect in call centre scam and South Korean murder arrested in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Rival students open fire on Bangkok road, injuring 2 teens and innocent woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Rival students open fire on Bangkok road, injuring 2 teens and innocent woman

2 hours ago
South Korean woman caught smuggling cannabis in Chiang Rai | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean woman caught smuggling cannabis in Chiang Rai

2 hours ago
Thai students claim top prize at Harbin snow sculpture contest | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai students claim top prize at Harbin snow sculpture contest

18 hours ago
Hidden camera exposes Thai resort staff using guest’s personal items | Thaiger Thailand News

Hidden camera exposes Thai resort staff using guest’s personal items

19 hours ago
Colourful fiddler crabs amaze tourists at Trang mangrove site | Thaiger Thailand News

Colourful fiddler crabs amaze tourists at Trang mangrove site

19 hours ago
Wat Arun issues apology, tightens rules for photographers after complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wat Arun issues apology, tightens rules for photographers after complaints

19 hours ago
Cambodia denies Thai claims of harsh airport screening | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia denies Thai claims of harsh airport screening

19 hours ago
Wild elephant found safe after collision with box truck in Khao Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant found safe after collision with box truck in Khao Yai

20 hours ago
Thai activist urges probe into coup defence and adultery of minister nominee | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai activist urges probe into coup defence and adultery of minister nominee

20 hours ago
Abhisit campaigns in Nakhon Si Thammarat with policy pitch | Thaiger Thailand News

Abhisit campaigns in Nakhon Si Thammarat with policy pitch

21 hours ago
Nonthaburi man searches for wife missing after boarding pink taxi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi man searches for wife missing after boarding pink taxi

22 hours ago
British teen held in Qatar for alleged cannabis trafficking from Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British teen held in Qatar for alleged cannabis trafficking from Thailand

22 hours ago
Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling | Thaiger Thailand News

Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling

22 hours ago
Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl | Thaiger Thailand News

Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl

23 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket for illegally working as tour guide | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket for illegally working as tour guide

1 day ago
Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple

1 day ago
Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket

1 day ago
Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out | Thaiger Crime News

Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: January 9, 2026, 11:15 AM
92 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.