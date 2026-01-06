Thailand video news | Belgian tourist says hospital withheld care over massive unpaid bill, Thailand faces another cold spell With plummeting temperatures forecast

In Thailand video news, Alex brings you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The lineup includes fresh developments in the long-running Red Bull heir case, a Belgian tourist alleging withheld care after a motorbike crash and unpaid bills, and later, a strange claim involving an allegedly haunted hotel room.

A Thai court ruling has revived debate in the long-running Ferrari crash case involving Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya. Investigators originally estimated the car’s speed at 177 km/h. A later revision placed it just below the legal limit, influencing prosecutorial decisions. Critics accused officials of manipulating evidence. A specialist panel later dismissed the highest speed estimate as unreliable and focused on a narrower range near the legal threshold. The court acquitted some defendants, while it sentenced two former prosecutors to prison. Authorities are now reviewing the appeal, keeping the case firmly in the spotlight.

A Belgian tourist injured in a motorcycle crash in Thailand says a hospital denied him proper care because he could not pay a bill of nearly 2 million baht. He claims insurers rejected his coverage over alleged fraud, which he and his family strongly deny. They argue CCTV footage supports his case. His sister has launched an online fundraiser as costs exceed 3 million baht. The dispute has left him unable to leave the hospital or Thailand. Online debate continues over insurance responsibility and foreign patient protections.

Cambodian authorities have uncovered a large suspected online scam compound around 50 kilometres from Poipet, near the Thai border. Investigators found rooms filled with phones and computers used in fraud operations. Police believe the site links to a wider network targeting overseas victims. Many suspects fled before officers arrived. Authorities are now tracking those involved as part of a wider regional crackdown on cybercrime.

A foreign motorcyclist in Phuket has sparked backlash after repeatedly revving his bike and releasing thick clouds of smoke. Locals and tourists described the behaviour as disruptive and irresponsible. Videos and photos spread quickly online, showing dense exhaust fumes in a busy tourist area. Many residents called on authorities to take action. The incident has renewed debate over tourist behaviour in resort towns.

Thai authorities discovered about 600,000 pills hidden in a sugarcane field near the border after suspects fled the area. Investigators believe the drugs form part of a cross-border trafficking operation. Officers secured the site and seized the pills for forensic testing. Police have not made any arrests but continue to pursue leads. The case highlights ongoing challenges in border drug enforcement.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister has announced plans to cap the role at two terms. The proposal fulfils a key election promise and forms part of a broader reform agenda. The government also plans to separate prosecutorial and legal advisory roles and expand transparency measures. Officials hope the reforms will strengthen institutions ahead of the next general election. Other proposals include an ombudsman system and freedom of information laws.

A Malaysian woman has described a disturbing experience during a hotel stay in Thailand. She reported strange noises, sudden temperature changes, and a strong sense of unease. The experience prompted her to leave early. Online discussion has focused on how the hotel staff handled her complaint. Some readers shared similar stories, while others suggested stress or cultural factors played a role.

Meteorologists have warned of another cold spell hitting Thailand from January 6 to 11. Northern and northeastern regions will feel the sharpest temperature drops, along with strong winds. Central areas, including Bangkok, will see cooler mornings but milder daytime conditions. The cold air mass follows seasonal patterns from China. Officials urge residents to prepare, especially during early morning hours.