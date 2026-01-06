Thailand video news | Belgian tourist says hospital withheld care over massive unpaid bill, Thailand faces another cold spell With plummeting temperatures forecast

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: January 6, 2026, 11:33 AM
77 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | Belgian tourist says hospital withheld care over massive unpaid bill, Thailand faces another cold spell With plummeting temperatures forecast | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Alex brings you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The lineup includes fresh developments in the long-running Red Bull heir case, a Belgian tourist alleging withheld care after a motorbike crash and unpaid bills, and later, a strange claim involving an allegedly haunted hotel room.

Ferrari Evidence Dispute Reignites in Long-Running Boss Yoovidhya Scandal

A Thai court ruling has revived debate in the long-running Ferrari crash case involving Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya. Investigators originally estimated the car’s speed at 177 km/h. A later revision placed it just below the legal limit, influencing prosecutorial decisions. Critics accused officials of manipulating evidence. A specialist panel later dismissed the highest speed estimate as unreliable and focused on a narrower range near the legal threshold. The court acquitted some defendants, while it sentenced two former prosecutors to prison. Authorities are now reviewing the appeal, keeping the case firmly in the spotlight.

Belgian Tourist Says Hospital Withheld Care Over Massive Unpaid Bill

A Belgian tourist injured in a motorcycle crash in Thailand says a hospital denied him proper care because he could not pay a bill of nearly 2 million baht. He claims insurers rejected his coverage over alleged fraud, which he and his family strongly deny. They argue CCTV footage supports his case. His sister has launched an online fundraiser as costs exceed 3 million baht. The dispute has left him unable to leave the hospital or Thailand. Online debate continues over insurance responsibility and foreign patient protections.

Cambodian Fraud Hideout Discovered Near Thai Border in Major Police Strike

Cambodian authorities have uncovered a large suspected online scam compound around 50 kilometres from Poipet, near the Thai border. Investigators found rooms filled with phones and computers used in fraud operations. Police believe the site links to a wider network targeting overseas victims. Many suspects fled before officers arrived. Authorities are now tracking those involved as part of a wider regional crackdown on cybercrime.

Foreign Rider Criticised for Thick Smoke After Engine Revving in Phuket

A foreign motorcyclist in Phuket has sparked backlash after repeatedly revving his bike and releasing thick clouds of smoke. Locals and tourists described the behaviour as disruptive and irresponsible. Videos and photos spread quickly online, showing dense exhaust fumes in a busy tourist area. Many residents called on authorities to take action. The incident has renewed debate over tourist behaviour in resort towns.

Suspects Flee, Leaving 600,000 Pills Behind in Border Sugarcane Field

Thai authorities discovered about 600,000 pills hidden in a sugarcane field near the border after suspects fled the area. Investigators believe the drugs form part of a cross-border trafficking operation. Officers secured the site and seized the pills for forensic testing. Police have not made any arrests but continue to pursue leads. The case highlights ongoing challenges in border drug enforcement.

Related Articles

Malaysia to Cap Prime Minister Service With Fresh Reform Agenda

Malaysia’s Prime Minister has announced plans to cap the role at two terms. The proposal fulfils a key election promise and forms part of a broader reform agenda. The government also plans to separate prosecutorial and legal advisory roles and expand transparency measures. Officials hope the reforms will strengthen institutions ahead of the next general election. Other proposals include an ombudsman system and freedom of information laws.

Malaysian Woman Reports Chilling Hotel Experience in Thailand

A Malaysian woman has described a disturbing experience during a hotel stay in Thailand. She reported strange noises, sudden temperature changes, and a strong sense of unease. The experience prompted her to leave early. Online discussion has focused on how the hotel staff handled her complaint. Some readers shared similar stories, while others suggested stress or cultural factors played a role.

Thailand Faces Another Cold Spell With Plummeting Temperatures Forecast

Meteorologists have warned of another cold spell hitting Thailand from January 6 to 11. Northern and northeastern regions will feel the sharpest temperature drops, along with strong winds. Central areas, including Bangkok, will see cooler mornings but milder daytime conditions. The cold air mass follows seasonal patterns from China. Officials urge residents to prepare, especially during early morning hours.

Latest Thailand News
Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations | Thaiger Thailand News

Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations

13 seconds ago
Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia | Thaiger Crime News

Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia

28 minutes ago
Chiang Mai pigeon feed sellers back at Tha Phae Gate after arrests | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai pigeon feed sellers back at Tha Phae Gate after arrests

51 minutes ago
Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer

1 hour ago
Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et | Thaiger Crime News

Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et

2 hours ago
French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall

2 hours ago
Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release

18 hours ago
Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park | Thaiger Thailand News

Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park

18 hours ago
Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband

18 hours ago
Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand

19 hours ago
Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills | Thaiger Crime News

Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills

19 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket

19 hours ago
Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead | Thaiger Environment News

Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead

19 hours ago
Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park

19 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute

20 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field

21 hours ago
Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs

22 hours ago
Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok

22 hours ago
Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha

22 hours ago
Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution

22 hours ago
Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026

22 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire

22 hours ago
Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry

23 hours ago
Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: January 6, 2026, 11:33 AM
77 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video