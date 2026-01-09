Chinese suspect in call centre scam and South Korean murder arrested in Pattaya

Key insights from the news Copy A Chinese man named Xian was arrested in Pattaya for his role in a call centre scam and the murder of a South Korean student, following an Interpol Red Notice.

Officers from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested a Chinese man in Pattaya for his involvement in a call centre scam operation and the murder of a South Korean student in a neighbouring country.

The arrest was carried out yesterday, January 8, by CIB officers working alongside the Anti Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (ACIB), in coordination with South Korean authorities. According to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the suspect was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice and had been hiding in Pattaya.

The suspect was later identified as a Chinese national named Xian. Investigators said he lured South Korean nationals into working for a call centre scam gang operating in a neighbouring country.

Some victims were reportedly forced to scam people, while others were coerced into opening mule bank accounts for illegal financial transactions.

Police said the victims’ passports were confiscated upon arrival at the scam base, and they were threatened to prevent escape. Those who refused to comply or failed to meet targets were allegedly subjected to violent punishment.

South Korean authorities further alleged that Xian was involved in the torture and murder of a South Korean student who was deceived into joining the scam operation. After becoming a wanted suspect, he reportedly fled and went into hiding in Thailand.

Thai police arrested Xian at the residence in Pattaya and seized his passport and other personal documents. He was later transferred to the Office of the Attorney General for further legal proceedings, including extradition processes.

During the raid, officers also encountered two other Chinese nationals at the house. One man, identified as Chen, appeared to be under the influence of drugs. A drug test later showed he was positive for crystal methamphetamine.

The third Chinese national was found to have no criminal record, though police said further questioning and investigation would be conducted to determine whether he had any involvement in illegal activities.

The CIB urged the public to remain vigilant against common scam tactics, particularly offers promising unrealistically high income from jobs or investments. Officers encouraged anyone who notices suspicious foreign nationals or activities to report the information to authorities for further investigation.