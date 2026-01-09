Chinese suspect in call centre scam and South Korean murder arrested in Pattaya

Published: January 9, 2026, 10:30 AM
67 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Key insights from the news

  • A Chinese man named Xian was arrested in Pattaya for his role in a call centre scam and the murder of a South Korean student, following an Interpol Red Notice.
  • Xian allegedly lured South Korean nationals into the scam, coercing them to participate in illegal activities and subjecting them to violence if they did not comply.
  • The arrest was executed by Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau in collaboration with South Korean authorities, leading to Xian's transfer for extradition processes.
  • During the raid, two other Chinese nationals were found; one tested positive for drugs, while the other is under investigation for potential involvement in illegal activities.

Officers from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested a Chinese man in Pattaya for his involvement in a call centre scam operation and the murder of a South Korean student in a neighbouring country.

The arrest was carried out yesterday, January 8, by CIB officers working alongside the Anti Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (ACIB), in coordination with South Korean authorities. According to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the suspect was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice and had been hiding in Pattaya.

The suspect was later identified as a Chinese national named Xian. Investigators said he lured South Korean nationals into working for a call centre scam gang operating in a neighbouring country.

Some victims were reportedly forced to scam people, while others were coerced into opening mule bank accounts for illegal financial transactions.

Police said the victims’ passports were confiscated upon arrival at the scam base, and they were threatened to prevent escape. Those who refused to comply or failed to meet targets were allegedly subjected to violent punishment.

Chinese man arrested for murder of South Korean student
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

South Korean authorities further alleged that Xian was involved in the torture and murder of a South Korean student who was deceived into joining the scam operation. After becoming a wanted suspect, he reportedly fled and went into hiding in Thailand.

Thai police arrested Xian at the residence in Pattaya and seized his passport and other personal documents. He was later transferred to the Office of the Attorney General for further legal proceedings, including extradition processes.

Related Articles
Chinese wanted by Interpol Red notice arrested in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

During the raid, officers also encountered two other Chinese nationals at the house. One man, identified as Chen, appeared to be under the influence of drugs. A drug test later showed he was positive for crystal methamphetamine.

The third Chinese national was found to have no criminal record, though police said further questioning and investigation would be conducted to determine whether he had any involvement in illegal activities.

South Korean killed by call centre scam gang
Evidence of torture | Photo via Ejan

The CIB urged the public to remain vigilant against common scam tactics, particularly offers promising unrealistically high income from jobs or investments. Officers encouraged anyone who notices suspicious foreign nationals or activities to report the information to authorities for further investigation.

Petch Petpailin Published: January 9, 2026, 10:30 AM
67 1 minute read

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.