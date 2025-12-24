Thailand video news | Airport ramps up defences after drone sighting at Suvarnabhumi, Best Christmas spots to visit in Bangkok

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Highlights include a drone incident raising security concerns at Suvarnabhumi Airport, a pair of primate rescue missions with happy endings—the fairy-tale kind, not the massage kind—and a handy guide to celebrating Christmas right here in Bangkok.

Suvarnabhumi Airport held an urgent security meeting after a drone was seen near its outer perimeter late on December 22nd, prompting swift action. Senior military, police and airport officials convened to discuss responses and strengthen protective measures around the facility. Temporary detection equipment has been deployed by the Royal Thai Air Force to spot and neutralise unauthorised drones. Long-term plans are in motion to fast-track anti-drone systems, although full deployment will take time. Authorities emphasised that safety for travellers and smooth airport operations remain top priorities.

Thai police arrested four Myanmar nationals at a Lat Krabang hotel connected to a large cache of drones believed to be tied to smuggling activity around Suvarnabhumi Airport. Investigators seized multiple high-value DJI FLYCart 30 drones, worth millions of baht, and are probing how they were being sourced. A Thai man overseas in Oman is being questioned for allegedly helping procure the units. Authorities are moving to strip the suspects of their visas and are continuing the wider investigation. In a separate incident, a tourist was detained for illegally flying a drone in Pattaya, underlining heightened enforcement of aviation rules.

A British gang leader who escaped UK justice and tried to forge a new life in Thailand has been ordered to serve 14 years in prison after admitting his role in a vast cocaine and ketamine supply network. The man, who had been on the run and even took part in kickboxing events under a false name while living in Phuket, was located and arrested by Thai authorities before being extradited back to Britain earlier this year. Investigators said his criminal enterprise had supplied huge quantities of drugs across the southeast of England, involving numerous associates and substantial cash and drug seizures. Police worked for years to dismantle the organisation, arresting dozens of linked suspects and seizing cash, weapons and nearly 50kg of cocaine. After facing court on multiple charges related to drug distribution and criminal property offences, he received his lengthy sentence.

A German visitor was taken into custody following a drunken disturbance at a popular market in Sattahip that alarmed locals and disrupted business. Witnesses reported chaotic behaviour, including aggressive gestures and refusal to comply with bystanders and stall owners. Local police were called to calm the scene and detain the individual to prevent further escalation. No serious injuries were reported, but the episode prompted discussions about tourist conduct and public safety. Officials are processing charges in line with local laws.

A group of rehabilitated orangutans that had been cared for in Thailand has been returned safely to Indonesia as part of conservation cooperation. Wildlife officials and partners worked together to ensure the animals’ health and readiness for reintegration into their natural habitat. The release marks a milestone in efforts to support endangered species and improve regional biodiversity programmes. Care teams monitored the orangutans closely before and during transit to reduce stress. The operation was hailed as a successful example of cross-border wildlife protection.

Villagers in a Chiang Mai community discovered a young gibbon alone and contacted wildlife rescue teams to assist. The small primate appeared unharmed but was taken for professional care to check its condition more thoroughly. Experts suspect it was separated from its mother or troop and stressed the dangers young animals face when alone. Rehabilitation staff will help prepare it for return to the wild once fully assessed. Local residents were praised for reporting the sighting rather than attempting to handle the animal themselves.

With Christmas and New Year travel ramping up, Thai authorities and safety groups are urging drivers to take extra precautions on busy roads. The guide highlights common causes of accidents like speeding, fatigue, drunk driving, and poorly maintained vehicles. It recommends planning rest stops, checking vehicle condition before long journeys, and obeying traffic rules to protect everyone. Special attention is given to night driving, ensuring clear visibility and alertness. Staying patient and defensive on the road is key to reducing holiday season mishaps.

Bangkok lights up during the festive season with a variety of attractions perfect for celebrating Christmas. From vibrant markets and illuminated shopping districts to family-friendly events and winter-themed displays, there’s something for every visitor. Popular areas like CentralWorld and ICONSIAM offer spectacular installations, live entertainment, and plenty of dining options. Cultural venues and parks also present special seasonal programmes and art displays. Whether you want lively crowds or a relaxed evening stroll, the city has festive experiences to match your style.