Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Karon Beach

Lifeguards warn beachgoers not to underestimate monsoon seas

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025
Photo of Karon Beach courtesy of Envato

A reckless tourist nearly paid the ultimate price after ignoring red flags at Phuket’s Karon Beach, only to be dragged out by powerful monsoon waves.

The incident unfolded yesterday morning, September 10, when lifeguards raised red flags to warn beachgoers against swimming due to strong waves and dangerous currents.

Despite the clear warning signs, a foreign man decided to swim in the surf. According to witnesses, he appeared unconcerned as others watched anxiously from the shore. Moments later, a large wave pulled him away from the beach, leaving him struggling in the water as panicked friends screamed for help, while some even filmed the ordeal on their phones.

Pictures courtesy of Amarin TV

Fortunately, a lifeguard stationed nearby reacted immediately. Braving the high surf, he leapt into the sea and battled the waves to reach the drowning man. Within minutes, he managed to pull the tourist back to shore.

The man, described as exhausted and choking on seawater, was treated at the scene before being released. Lifeguards later said he was extremely lucky to have survived.

“If we had been even a few minutes slower, this would have ended as another monsoon season tragedy.”

Officials at Karon Beach have repeatedly urged tourists to respect red flag warnings, which clearly indicate swimming is prohibited. Lifeguards said that red flags are not decorative beach markers but urgent safety signals.

“The red flag is a no-swimming signal, not a beach flag. Don’t wait for life to teach you a lesson.”

Amarin TV reported that the incident has renewed calls for stronger awareness campaigns targeting international visitors, many of whom underestimate the dangers of swimming during the monsoon. Phuket beaches are notorious for strong rip currents at this time of year, with red flag warnings a common sight.

Each year, several tourists drown after disregarding safety advice, making lifeguards’ work all the more vital. Local officials continue to emphasise that while Phuket’s beaches are among the most beautiful in Thailand, they can turn deadly when rough seas roll in.

