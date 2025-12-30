Thailand video news | Thai and Cambodian envoys hold talks in China, British bystander stops necklace snatch attempt on Bangkok street

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include Thailand and Cambodia’s latest rounds of peace talks and nearly immediate violations, the People’s Party’s latest hopefuls found in familiar faces, one last round of wacky stories from around the Kingdom to send you off into your New Year’s Celebration, as well as a look back on some of the wilder stories we’ve experienced this year.

Top diplomats from Thailand and Cambodia met in China as Beijing stepped in to mediate efforts to reinforce a fragile border ceasefire. The talks followed a recently signed truce aimed at stopping clashes that killed several people and displaced tens of thousands of civilians. During the meeting, envoys discussed ceasefire monitoring, prisoner repatriation, and next steps toward long-term stability. China offered humanitarian assistance and reaffirmed its role as a facilitator for continued dialogue. Ultimately, both governments called for restraint to prevent renewed fighting.

Soon after the talks, the Thai army reported that more than 250 drones crossed into Thai airspace, allegedly violating the ceasefire agreement with Cambodia. The sightings occurred across several border provinces and alarmed both military units and local residents. As a result, Thai officials warned that the incursions could undermine peace efforts and border security. Thailand is now reviewing parts of the agreement, including a planned release of detained Cambodian soldiers. At the same time, authorities urged both sides to respect the truce to avoid further escalation.

In Bangkok, a family released CCTV footage showing a temporary housemaid allegedly pouring disinfectant into a baby’s milk bottle. The incident came to light when the child’s grandmother noticed a strong chemical smell and immediately removed the bottle. Following the discovery, the family rushed the baby to the hospital as a precaution and sent the milk for laboratory testing. The maid reportedly fled the home after the family confronted her, prompting a police complaint. Notably, another woman later claimed the same suspect had targeted her household as well.

Police in Pattaya arrested a Chinese national after a violent bar altercation left three Thai security guards injured. The incident began when guards escorted the man out following a dispute with a woman inside the venue. Shortly after, the suspect returned with accomplices, armed with knives, and attacked the guards before fleeing. One guard suffered critical abdominal injuries, while the others received treatment for minor wounds. Now, police are hunting for the remaining suspects and say all involved will face charges.

Veteran politician Thawiphop has returned to the political spotlight as the People’s Party struggles to field strong candidates ahead of upcoming elections. Party leaders hope his comeback will restore public confidence and attract new recruits during a challenging period. The party has faced criticism over candidate selection and internal management. In response, Thawiphop’s involvement signals a strategic effort to stabilise the party. Political analysts believe his experience and name recognition could influence undecided voters.

An Indian tourist in Pattaya claims a group of transgender women assaulted him after he refused to pay for sexual services. The injured man sought hospital treatment for bruises and cuts after the incident near a popular nightlife area. According to police, the dispute escalated after the tourist engaged with the group and then argued over payment. Currently, investigators are reviewing the case and calling for witnesses. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

Thai cybercrime police arrested the alleged mastermind behind a romance-linked investment scam at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Acting on a court warrant, officers detained the suspect, who allegedly used a fake online profile to gain a businessman’s trust and lure him into transferring large sums to a fraudulent trading platform. During the investigation, police uncovered mule accounts and money-laundering operations designed to hide stolen funds. Authorities have seized or frozen millions of baht in assets and detained several accomplices. Meanwhile, officials warned the public to remain cautious of online investment relationships.

Finally, a British tourist in Bangkok stopped an attempted gold necklace theft after spotting a suspect targeting a pedestrian. As the thief tried to grab the jewellery, the tourist intervened, forcing the suspect to flee. Soon after, police reviewed nearby CCTV footage to identify the suspect. Witnesses praised the Brit for acting quickly and preventing the robbery. Once again, authorities reminded residents and visitors to stay alert in crowded areas.