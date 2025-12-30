Thailand video news | Thai and Cambodian envoys hold talks in China, British bystander stops necklace snatch attempt on Bangkok street

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: December 30, 2025, 12:42 PM
85 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | Thai and Cambodian envoys hold talks in China, British bystander stops necklace snatch attempt on Bangkok street | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include Thailand and Cambodia’s latest rounds of peace talks and nearly immediate violations, the People’s Party’s latest hopefuls found in familiar faces, one last round of wacky stories from around the Kingdom to send you off into your New Year’s Celebration, as well as a look back on some of the wilder stories we’ve experienced this year.

Thai and Cambodian Envoys Hold Talks in China to Bolster Border Truce

Top diplomats from Thailand and Cambodia met in China as Beijing stepped in to mediate efforts to reinforce a fragile border ceasefire. The talks followed a recently signed truce aimed at stopping clashes that killed several people and displaced tens of thousands of civilians. During the meeting, envoys discussed ceasefire monitoring, prisoner repatriation, and next steps toward long-term stability. China offered humanitarian assistance and reaffirmed its role as a facilitator for continued dialogue. Ultimately, both governments called for restraint to prevent renewed fighting.

Report Claims Cambodian Drone Operation Violated Ceasefire Over Thailand

Soon after the talks, the Thai army reported that more than 250 drones crossed into Thai airspace, allegedly violating the ceasefire agreement with Cambodia. The sightings occurred across several border provinces and alarmed both military units and local residents. As a result, Thai officials warned that the incursions could undermine peace efforts and border security. Thailand is now reviewing parts of the agreement, including a planned release of detained Cambodian soldiers. At the same time, authorities urged both sides to respect the truce to avoid further escalation.

Bangkok CCTV Footage Shows Housemaid Allegedly Contaminating Baby’s Bottle

In Bangkok, a family released CCTV footage showing a temporary housemaid allegedly pouring disinfectant into a baby’s milk bottle. The incident came to light when the child’s grandmother noticed a strong chemical smell and immediately removed the bottle. Following the discovery, the family rushed the baby to the hospital as a precaution and sent the milk for laboratory testing. The maid reportedly fled the home after the family confronted her, prompting a police complaint. Notably, another woman later claimed the same suspect had targeted her household as well.

Chinese National Arrested After Knife Assault Injures Pattaya Bar Guards

Police in Pattaya arrested a Chinese national after a violent bar altercation left three Thai security guards injured. The incident began when guards escorted the man out following a dispute with a woman inside the venue. Shortly after, the suspect returned with accomplices, armed with knives, and attacked the guards before fleeing. One guard suffered critical abdominal injuries, while the others received treatment for minor wounds. Now, police are hunting for the remaining suspects and say all involved will face charges.

People’s Party’s Thawiphop Makes Comeback Amid Candidate Shortfall

Veteran politician Thawiphop has returned to the political spotlight as the People’s Party struggles to field strong candidates ahead of upcoming elections. Party leaders hope his comeback will restore public confidence and attract new recruits during a challenging period. The party has faced criticism over candidate selection and internal management. In response, Thawiphop’s involvement signals a strategic effort to stabilise the party. Political analysts believe his experience and name recognition could influence undecided voters.

Related Articles

Indian Tourist Allegedly Assaulted by Trans Women in Pattaya Over Payment Dispute

An Indian tourist in Pattaya claims a group of transgender women assaulted him after he refused to pay for sexual services. The injured man sought hospital treatment for bruises and cuts after the incident near a popular nightlife area. According to police, the dispute escalated after the tourist engaged with the group and then argued over payment. Currently, investigators are reviewing the case and calling for witnesses. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

Romance Scam Mastermind Apprehended in Thailand After Fraud Probe

Thai cybercrime police arrested the alleged mastermind behind a romance-linked investment scam at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Acting on a court warrant, officers detained the suspect, who allegedly used a fake online profile to gain a businessman’s trust and lure him into transferring large sums to a fraudulent trading platform. During the investigation, police uncovered mule accounts and money-laundering operations designed to hide stolen funds. Authorities have seized or frozen millions of baht in assets and detained several accomplices. Meanwhile, officials warned the public to remain cautious of online investment relationships.

British Bystander Stops Necklace Snatch Attempt on Bangkok Street

Finally, a British tourist in Bangkok stopped an attempted gold necklace theft after spotting a suspect targeting a pedestrian. As the thief tried to grab the jewellery, the tourist intervened, forcing the suspect to flee. Soon after, police reviewed nearby CCTV footage to identify the suspect. Witnesses praised the Brit for acting quickly and preventing the robbery. Once again, authorities reminded residents and visitors to stay alert in crowded areas.

Latest Thailand News
From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online | Thaiger Pattaya News

From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online

9 minutes ago
2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation

1 hour ago
New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties

2 hours ago
Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan

2 hours ago
Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic

2 hours ago
New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | Thaiger Thailand News

New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304

2 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene

3 hours ago
5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world | Thaiger Travel

5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world

3 hours ago
Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards | Thaiger Pattaya News

Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards

4 hours ago
Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

20 hours ago
CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle | Thaiger Bangkok News

CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle

21 hours ago
Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

22 hours ago
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

22 hours ago
2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed? | Thaiger Finance

2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

23 hours ago
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

23 hours ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

24 hours ago
Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt

1 day ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement

1 day ago
Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning

1 day ago
Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party

1 day ago
Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated | Thaiger Thailand News

Narcotics Police Dismantle Major Drug Network, Parliamentary Candidate Implicated

1 day ago
Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband

1 day ago
Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles | Thaiger Thailand News

Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles

1 day ago
Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Thailand News

Former soldier assaulted by transport mafia on Pattaya Walking Street

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: December 30, 2025, 12:42 PM
85 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video