Thailand video news | Thai army dismisses Cambodian cluster munition allegations, Best spots to ring in New Year’s Eve in Phuket

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include new initiatives to combat the homelessness problem in Bangkok, a slap in Patong causing more drama than a Christmas dinner, and some tips on where to plan your New Year’s celebrations.

Thai Army Dismisses Cambodian Cluster Munition Allegations

Thailand’s army pushed back this week against claims from Cambodian officials that its use of M-46 munitions posed risks to civilians, saying the weapons target only military objectives. The army spokesman explained that the ordnance detonates on impact and does not leave behind unexploded fragments that could endanger villagers or farmland. Cambodian authorities had shared images and warnings about dangers from leftover submunitions scattered across the land. Thailand and Cambodia are not part of the global ban treaty on cluster munitions, so legal obligations differ. Officials also pointed to other weapons allegedly used by Cambodia across their shared border when defending Thailand’s conduct.

Bangkok Begins Night Operation to Address Homelessness on Sukhumvit

City authorities launched a late-night initiative along Sukhumvit Road to assess and assist people living rough in one of Bangkok’s busiest districts. Teams, including social welfare workers and police, recorded personal details to build a support database for future help. The effort offered information on welfare benefits and training programmes aimed at long-term stability. Responses varied, with some individuals accepting support and others turning it down. Those declining assistance were warned under relevant laws and asked to move on to keep public spaces orderly.

Street Scene Turns Chaotic After Alleged Slap Incident in Phuket

A confrontation in Patong escalated into chaos after a foreign man allegedly slapped a Thai woman in the face, prompting retaliation by her and others nearby. Witness video shared on social media shows chairs being wielded as bystanders gathered around the heated scene. The woman claimed the situation began with racist remarks and spitting before the physical strike. Many online commentators linked the altercation to wider concerns about nightlife safety in the area. Police have yet to confirm arrests or details of any charges stemming from the fracas.

Bangkok Bolt Rider Assaulted and Motorcycle Stolen by Passenger

A Bangkok motorcycle taxi driver says he was attacked and robbed by a foreign passenger after picking up a long-distance Bolt booking late at night. The assailant allegedly pushed the rider off his bike and sped away with it under the Rama 8 Bridge area. The victim shared his experience on social media to alert other drivers and has offered a reward for information leading to an arrest. Police have been informed, but no updates on the suspect’s identity or location have been released. The driver suspects the guest may be Latvian based on the booking name, though nothing has been confirmed.

Russian Pair Fined After Public Intimacy in Pattaya

A visiting Russian couple were fined by officials in Pattaya after engaging in sexual activity on camping chairs in a public area. The unusual incident drew attention from local law enforcement and resulted in penalties for public indecency. Authorities reiterated that such behaviour is against local ordinances intended to maintain public order. The couple paid fines and were processed before being released. Officials emphasised the importance of respecting community standards while travelling.

Bangkok Police Crack Down on Illegal Online Coral Trade

Thai authorities in Bangkok have apprehended a suspect linked to an unlawful online coral trading network. The crackdown comes amid ongoing efforts to protect marine ecosystems from commercial exploitation. Police seized a range of coral specimens sold through internet channels that skirt conservation laws. Investigators say the illegal trade threatens reef habitats and breaches existing environmental protection statutes. The arrest signals enhanced enforcement of wildlife and ocean protection regulations.

TAT Plans Tourism Film Launch with Lisa as Ambassador in January

Thailand’s Tourism Authority has announced it will release its first promotional film featuring global star Lisa as the new ambassador early next year. The project is aimed at boosting international interest in the country as a top travel destination. The campaign seeks to leverage her massive global following to spotlight Thailand’s attractions post-pandemic. Officials say the film will debut in January and form a cornerstone of next year’s promotional strategy. This move aligns with broader efforts to draw visitors from key markets around the world.

Best Spots to Ring in New Year’s Eve in Phuket

Phuket is gearing up with a range of celebrations for New Year’s Eve, offering options from beach parties to family-friendly events. Popular locations like Patong Beach will host vibrant countdown gatherings accompanied by music and fireworks, for those seeking something more laid-back, seaside restaurants and sunset viewpoints provide scenic alternatives. The guide highlights both lively nightlife and quieter festivities to suit different tastes. Organisers suggest planning ahead as crowds are expected to be large throughout the island.

