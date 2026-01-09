Thai forces intercept 37 Cambodian migrants hidden in truck

Key insights from the news Copy Thai forces intercepted a truck in Sa Kaeo province on January 8, carrying 37 undocumented Cambodian migrants hidden under foam sheets, as part of border security measures.

The driver abandoned the vehicle upon being signaled to stop, fleeing into nearby fields, while the joint task force discovered the migrants concealed within the truck.

The migrants, including 15 men, 17 women, and 5 children, had paid brokers between 7,500 and 8,000 baht each to be smuggled into Thailand, seeking work due to unemployment and hunger in Cambodia.

Authorities have pledged to increase patrols in border areas, citing smuggling activities as a national security threat, and the migrants face charges for illegal entry.

Thai forces intercepted a truck carrying 37 undocumented Cambodian nationals in Sa Kaeo province late last night, January 8, after uncovering a smuggling operation that used foam sheets to hide migrants inside a six-wheel lorry.

The arrest took place around 11.30pm in Aranyaprathet district, when a joint task force patrolling the Ban Dong Ngu–Ban Pa Rai road signalled a suspicious white truck to stop for inspection. Instead of complying, the driver accelerated and abandoned the vehicle roadside before disappearing into nearby sugarcane fields.

Officers from the Burapha Task Force, 12th Ranger Regiment, Klong Luek Police Station, and Sa Kaeo Immigration conducted the operation as part of border security measures.

Upon inspecting the truck, which appeared to be loaded with large foam panels wrapped in clear plastic, officials discovered 37 Cambodian nationals concealed between the foam layers.

The group included 15 men, 17 women, and 5 children, none of whom had travel documents or legal permission to enter Thailand. Officers believe the foam was arranged to create a concealed chamber resembling a tunnel or room within the truck bed, with panels stacked on top and around the migrants to avoid detection.

All 37 individuals were taken to Klong Luek Police Station for questioning, and the truck was seized as evidence, reported Thairath.

The migrants told officers they had paid Cambodian brokers between 7,500 and 8,000 baht each to be smuggled into Thailand in hopes of finding work. Many said they were fleeing unemployment and hunger, claiming they had received no support from the Cambodian government.

The driver is believed to be Thai, and police are now working to identify and apprehend the suspect. The Cambodian nationals face charges for illegal entry and remain in custody pending further legal procedures.

Officials emphasised that such smuggling activities pose a national security threat and have pledged to intensify patrols in border areas.

In similar news, a joint operation by the Ratchamanu Task Force, police, and the district administration successfully apprehended 26 undocumented immigrants concealed in a corn truck in Mae Sot district, Tak province.