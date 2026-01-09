Top 5 social media marketing agencies in Thailand (2026 edition)

As a business owner, you probably already know that social media has become an essential tool to reach new customers. According to recent industry reports, the majority of marketers continue to see positive outcomes from their social media marketing efforts, with significant increases in business exposure, website traffic, lead generation, and sales conversions.

Think of social media as a virtual megaphone that can amplify your brand’s voice to new customers. From Instagram to TikTok to LINE, every post you share directly impacts your online visibility and leads people to your business. But here’s the catch: getting noticed on social media is no walk in the park. With ever-evolving algorithms, emerging platforms like Lemon8, and fierce competition in Thailand’s digital landscape, expanding your reach and turning it into tangible sales can be challenging.

So, if your plan to dominate the internet keeps failing, why not let the professionals do it? Social media marketing agencies have the skills and knowledge to leverage various strategies, optimise content creation, and implement effective campaigns that resonate with your audience. Below, we’ve compiled the top social media marketing agencies in Thailand for 2026.

The 5 social media marketing agencies in Thailand you need to know about

Agency (Click to jump) Short summary Grey Alchemy A Bangkok-based social media agency known for creative storytelling, performance marketing, and cross-border campaigns for global and regional brands. IBEX A data-driven digital agency offering SEO, paid media, content creation, and social media management, with a strong focus on measurable growth and client retention. AJ Marketing An APAC-focused influencer and social media agency specialising in creator-led campaigns across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and emerging platforms. GVN Marketing A Thailand-based digital agency focused on AI-driven optimisation, SEO, paid media, and full-funnel strategy for performance-focused brands. Sphere Agency A Bangkok-based strategic digital agency combining data-driven marketing with in-house production, delivering integrated social media, influencer, and content-led campaigns for major global brands.

1. Grey Alchemy

Website: https://greyalchemy.com

Since its founding in 2013, Grey Alchemy has established itself as a leading choice for brands seeking a trusted social media agency in Bangkok. Known for a balanced approach that incorporates bold creativity with rigorous performance marketing, the agency focuses on delivering measurable ROI and sustainable brand growth across the APAC region.

Their portfolio demonstrates remarkable versatility, managing complex campaigns for global tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Spotify, alongside FMCG leaders like Singha and Meiji. In the luxury sector, they are a trusted partner for prestigious names including Mandarin Oriental, Panerai, IWC, Vacheron Constantin, and The Ritz-Carlton. Simultaneously, they maintain a strong foothold in youth culture and lifestyle, driving engagement for Gen-Z favourites such as One Piece, Beyond The Vines, Havaianas, and L’Oreal’s 3CE.

Grey Alchemy distinguishes itself with a deep understanding of Thai and Southeast Asian social media landscape, with specific expertise in platforms like LINE, TikTok, Lemon8, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn. They are particularly adept at social listening and “trend jacking”—the ability to identify emerging social conversations and rapidly turn them into relevant, high-performing content for clients. This is supported by a robust in-house production team capable of everything from graphic and motion design to viral-ready short-form video.

With a diverse team and collaborators hailing from Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Germany, France, and Japan, the agency excels at managing and localising cross-border campaigns. They also facilitate market entry into China through China-based partner agencies that can manage key platforms like WeChat, Douyin, and Little Red Book (Xiaohongshu).

Key Services:

Social Media Strategy: Comprehensive workshops, strategy development, and social media art direction.

Content Creation: In-house production for IG Reels, TikToks, photography, motion design, graphic design, and 3D design.

Performance Marketing: e-commerce, s-commerce, lead generation, and affiliate marketing.

Influencer Marketing: End-to-end campaign management with extensive KOL networks across SEA.

Social Listening: Proactive monitoring to guide brand sentiment.

Accolades:

Ranked #1 social media marketing agency in Bangkok for 2025 by Clutch

Ranked #1 social media marketing agency in Bangkok for 2025 by Sortlist

Previously shortlisted for Agency of the Year – Southeast Asia by Campaign Asia, highlighting its strong regional presence and creative impact.

Contact: (+66) 2 712 5307 | hey@greyalchemy.com

2. IBEX

Website: https://www.ibex.co.th/

IBEX Digital Marketing Agency has quickly established a good reputation in Thailand. Founded in 2019 and based in Bangkok, the agency is known for its data-driven approach, high professionalism, and commitment to delivering measurable results.

They offer services across all key digital marketing pillars: Paid Media (Google Ads, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn Ads), SEO, Social Media Marketing, Content Creation and Management, Video and Photography Production, Website Development, E-commerce Marketing, and Email Marketing. Their team has managed more than 2 billion THB in media investments and achieved a client retention rate of over 93%, demonstrating their strong execution capabilities and client satisfaction.

On the homepage of their website, IBEX says that they “help you reach your target audience with attractive content that converts.” Their comprehensive social media service encompasses organic and paid strategies, content creation, and brand positioning to boost revenue and enhance brand growth. They manage accounts on various platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, LINE, TikTok, Pinterest, Google, Snapchat and YouTube.

Accolades:

Ranked 4th among the top digital marketing agencies in Thailand in The Thaiger’s 2025 list, highlighting its strong performance and growing influence in the industry.

Achieved a client renewal rate above 93% and emphasised transparency and performance-driven results.

Supported Languages: Thai, English

Average Hourly Rate: US$100 to US$149

Contact: (+66) 98 198 8066 | hello@ibex.co.th

3. AJ Marketing

Website: https://www.ajmarketing.io/

AJ Marketing has established a strong presence in Thailand and across the Asia-Pacific region. Founded in 2019 and with a Bangkok office, the agency is recognised for its influencer-led, creative-first campaigns and data-driven execution.

Recognising the essence of a well-crafted social media strategy, they emphasise the importance of selecting the appropriate platform to connect with your target audience effectively. To this end, they carefully assess factors such as your industry, local competition, available resources, and overarching social media objectives before recommending the optimal platform for your needs.

They can help you manage a wide range of social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and more unconventional choices like Discord and Telegram. Additionally, they offer influencer marketing services designed to amplify your brand’s message through impactful viral campaigns that stimulate discussions on diverse channels such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook. Their extensive network of influencers spans various categories and geographies within Asia, including countries like Singapore, Japan, Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan.

Accolades:

Ranked as the #1 influencer marketing agency in Thailand in 2025.

Recognised in multiple independent directories for delivering competitive pricing with strong value and maintaining consistent 5-star client ratings across quality, schedule, and cost.

Supported Languages: Thai, English (also operates in multiple languages across the Asia-Pacific region)

Average Hourly Rate: US$25 to US$49

Contact: info@ajmarketing.io

4. GVN Marketing

Website: https://gvnmarketing.com

GVN Marketing has firmly established itself as Thailand’s leading digital marketing agency and one of the most trusted names in Southeast Asia. With a team of over 45 highly skilled professionals working entirely in-house and held to global standards, GVN delivers comprehensive solutions across every pillar of digital marketing, including SEO, AI Optimisation (AIO, GEO, AEO, SXO), Google Ads and PPC, social media advertising, branding, content creation, website development and optimisation (CRO, UI/UX, SXO), and technical integration.

Its portfolio includes major brands such as Hyundai, Subaru, Tao Bin, Vessel Golf, and the iconic Blue Elephant Group. With a 97% client retention rate and consistent recognition from The Thaiger, Clutch, and Sortlist, GVN has built a reputation for transparency, exceptional client service, and measurable results. Remarkably, for a top-rated agency, its services remain competitively priced.

GVN has also been a key force in shaping Thailand’s digital marketing landscape, combining expertise in advanced SEO, AI-driven optimisation, full-funnel paid media, data intelligence, content strategy, and website experience design into integrated solutions that consistently deliver strong business outcomes. Its proven track record of driving growth for more than 200 companies underscores why it continues to lead the industry.

Accolades:

Ranked #1 and recognised by Clutch.co as a leading company in advertising, social media, and digital transformation in 2024 and 2025.

Placed among the top three marketing agencies in Thailand in 2023, 2024 and 2025 by Sortlist.

Maintains remarkably stable team with turnover below 2% over the past 3.5 years.

Ranked #1 in The Thaiger’s previous best marketing agencies in Thailand list in 2025.

Supported Languages: Thai, English, French

Average Hourly Rate: US$50 to US$99

Contact: (+66) 2 821 5097 | info@gvnmarketing.com

5. Sphere Agency

Website: https://sphereagency.com/

Sphere Agency has established a strong reputation in Thailand since its founding in 2011. Based in Bangkok, the agency is known for its strategic, data-driven approach and commitment to being true partners in their clients’ brand success, not just collaborators.

Their track record speaks volumes: over 40 brand collaborations, more than 200 completed projects, and an impressive 6.5 billion baht in revenue generated for clients. This performance has attracted major brands, including Amazon, BMW, and Tops Online, to their roster of satisfied clients.

Sphere Agency’s social media marketing services are comprehensive, covering social media campaigns, influencer marketing, and integrated digital strategies. Their in-house studio capabilities set them apart, offering photography, animation, video production, and motion graphics, all under one roof. This allows them to create cohesive, high-quality content from concept to execution without relying on external vendors. Their multidisciplinary team supports both creative storytelling and technical execution, delivering full-service campaigns for brands seeking growth in Thailand’s competitive market.

Accolades:

Ranked #7 in The Thaiger’s 2025 list of top digital marketing agencies in Thailand.

Recognised for combining creative agency expertise with production house execution power, positioning them as a key partner for brands seeking growth in Thailand’s competitive market.

Supported Languages: Thai, English, Arabic

Average Hourly Rate: US$25 to US$49

Contact: (+66) 62 649 6928

The choice is yours

Thailand’s social media marketing landscape offers agencies suited to every need and budget. From Grey Alchemy’s creative cross-border campaigns for global brands to AJ Marketing’s influencer-driven strategies and GVN Marketing’s data-driven approach, each agency brings distinct strengths.

The key is matching your business goals with the right expertise, whether that’s IBEX’s transparent media buying, Sphere Agency’s creative storytelling, or any combination that fits your brand’s vision and budget. In 2026, partnering with these professionals can transform your social media presence from background noise into a revenue-driving asset.

