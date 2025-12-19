Thailand video news | Deadly pedestrian bridge collapse in Samut Prakan, Rare leopard and black panther footage revisited in Khlong Lan National Park

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex brings you the latest stories from Thailand and Southeast Asia. Highlights include a deadly bridge collapse, ASEAN observers heading to the Thai–Cambodian border, and later, we’ll wrap things up with some feel-good Friday news to ease you into the weekend.

A section of a pedestrian bridge suddenly fell onto a busy road in Samut Prakan’s Bang Bo district this morning, crushing a truck and a pickup and causing major disruption to traffic. Emergency responders arrived quickly, finding one driver dead at the scene and another critically hurt beneath the debris. Witnesses described how the overhead structure gave way without warning, trapping vehicles beneath its weight. Authorities have cordoned off the area while rescue and recovery efforts continue. Investigators are now expected to look into what caused the bridge to fall so abruptly.

Thai army and police personnel carried out a warehouse operation in Sisaket province that resulted in the confiscation of cash and gold valued at about 14 million baht. The items were found in a storage facility linked to a couple of Thai-Cambodian nationals. Officials suspect the assets were part of cross-border criminal networks, though the pair arrested have denied any wrongdoing. The raid formed part of broader efforts to dismantle organised transnational crime along Thailand’s border regions. Authorities are continuing their probe into the origins and connections of the seized wealth.

Malaysia’s prime minister announced that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to allow an ASEAN observer team to monitor the frontier as part of a diplomatic push to ease recent conflict. The deployment will feed into a special ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting scheduled in Kuala Lumpur later this month, designed to promote dialogue between the two nations. Both countries will attend the session, marking a rare step toward cooperation after weeks of strained relations. The move follows ongoing border clashes that have stressed bilateral ties and caused displacement in affected communities. Regional leaders hope the meeting will build momentum toward de-escalation and stabilising security on the border.

Taiwanese police raided a spa in Tainan City and took into custody six Thai women working as masseuses on suspicion of offering illicit sexual services. The operation also led to the arrest of a Taiwanese patron found engaging in illegal activity during the raid. Officials say the investigation will examine the broader network that may have facilitated the unlawful operations. The suspects are now facing legal proceedings under Taiwanese law. Thai authorities are likely to be informed as diplomatic and legal processes unfold.

Tourist police officers in Phuket responded to a call at a Patong hotel where a British woman was experiencing acute stress and mental health difficulties. The officers engaged with her calmly, offering support and helping to de-escalate the situation. Their intervention aimed to ensure her safety as well as that of other guests and staff. Local authorities emphasised the importance of such responses for visitors facing emotional distress. After assistance was provided, the woman was connected with appropriate care services.

Conservation officials have released striking footage of a leopard and a black panther roaming side by side in Khlong Lan National Park in Kamphaeng Phet. These rare wildcat sightings serve as a reminder of Thailand’s rich biodiversity and the ongoing efforts to protect its wildlife. The video is being used to raise awareness about conservation work and to celebrate the presence of elusive big cats in the nation’s forests. Experts say such encounters are invaluable for both scientists and nature enthusiasts tracking these species. The park continues to be an important habitat for threatened animals, drawing attention to the need for habitat protection.