Thailand video news | Mutated flu strain fuels spike in Thailand cases, Thai students win top prize at international snow sculpture event

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Highlights include rising flu cases linked to new mutations, a series of incidents involving misbehaving foreign visitors, and—ending on a feel-good Friday note—Thai students winning the top prize at a snow-sculpting contest in China.

A leading Thai virologist warned about a mutated influenza strain, A H3N2, now spreading widely across the country. The mutation has weakened the effectiveness of current vaccines, but it has not increased the severity of illness. Antiviral drugs still work. The Ministry of Public Health reported record flu cases last year, with H3N2 replacing H1N1 as the dominant strain. The new variant spreads more easily, so experts still urge people to get vaccinated. Existing vaccines remain safe and accessible. Thailand expects updated Southern Hemisphere vaccines by March, ahead of the rainy season.

A viral video showed a foreign tourist clinging to the back of a moving truck while riding a bicycle on a busy Phuket highway. The clip, posted online on January 7, captured the cyclist gripping the truck along Thepkrasattri Road. Viewers expressed shock and concern, warning that one small mistake could lead to tragedy. Some users joked about the “thrill,” while others criticised the reckless stunt. Police have not yet confirmed the cyclist’s identity or possible charges. The video reignited debate about road safety and risky behaviour by tourists.

An 18-year-old British man faces a lengthy prison term in Qatar after authorities found cannabis in his possession during a layover at Hamad International Airport. He was travelling from Thailand. His family says criminals forced him to carry the drugs and that he feared refusal. They have raised funds to cover mounting legal fees ahead of his January 27 court date. Relatives describe him as a fisherman with no criminal history and hope the court recognises he was coerced. The case highlights the dangers young travellers face when becoming targets for drug smugglers.

Police in Phuket jailed a Japanese man after he admitted lying about being robbed. He initially claimed a mugging, but investigators found inconsistencies and uncovered the truth. Officers then charged him with filing a false report. The case shows how misleading authorities can quickly lead to legal consequences. The incident adds to ongoing concerns about tourist conduct and dealings with local police.

A Thai woman placed a hidden camera in her resort room and later discovered staff handling her personal items while she was away. The footage showed three employees opening her belongings and trying products such as perfume and makeup. Nothing went missing, but the video triggered widespread privacy concerns online. The guest warned others to stay alert when staying in resorts. Some users claimed management dismissed the workers, though officials have not confirmed disciplinary action. The incident sparked debate about trust and standards in the hospitality industry.

Thai political activist Pavin Chachavalpongpun urged the People’s Party to review the past conduct of foreign minister nominee Pisan Manawapat. He criticised Pisan for allegedly defending the 2014 coup in a letter to The Washington Post, claiming the stance conflicted with democratic values. Pisan said the ministry drafted the letter and denied supporting the coup. Pavin also questioned aspects of Pisan’s personal life, leading to a public exchange with party members. The controversy has intensified scrutiny over candidate ethics and party vetting.

Vocational students from Bangkok and Chiang Rai won first prize at the 2026 International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest in Harbin, China. Their sculptures depicted a Siamese fighting fish and a water goddess, showcasing strong creativity and craftsmanship. Forty-six teams from nine countries joined the competition. Despite coming from a tropical country, the Thai teams excelled in cold-climate artistry. Their victory highlights the growing strength of Thailand’s vocational education on the global stage.

Wat Arun officials apologised to visitors after complaints about aggressive photographers at the temple. Tourists reported shouting and harassment from photographers selling traditional costume shoots. Social media backlash drew attention from the Tourist Police, who stepped in to regulate the situation. The temple now requires photographers to undergo training and request permission before working on-site. The new rules aim to create a calmer and more respectful experience for visitors.