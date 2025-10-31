Thailand video news | Ladyboy brawl erupts in Pattaya over bar host man, Halloween in Bangkok – top-pick events & spooky fun

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Highlights include a major crackdown on drug dealers in Pattaya, a brawl between trans women allegedly sparked by a bar host, and a round-up of things to do this Halloween weekend.

Nigerian dealers caught in Pattaya with cocaine & meth

Police in Jomtien, Pattaya, arrested two Nigerian men on 29 October after finding methamphetamine and cocaine hidden in toothpaste tubes, cigarette packs, and tape-wrapped blocks. Officers seized 33 grams of meth and 9 grams of cocaine. One suspect tried to swallow cocaine during the raid. Both men entered Thailand on tourist visas in 2024 and later overstayed. Investigators say one acted as the dealer while the other supplied drugs. Police believe they are linked to a wider African gang based in Bangkok’s Nana area. Immigration officials say this operation forms part of a larger crackdown on foreign organised crime in tourist hotspots.

Ladyboy brawl erupts in Pattaya over bar host man

Two groups of trans women fought in Soi Kophai 2, Pattaya, reportedly over a male bar host. The clash happened on 29 October and caused a traffic jam as bystanders gathered. Footage shows hair-pulling and slapping as locals watched in shock. Residents want police to act quickly and prevent similar incidents. Officers are reviewing security footage to identify everyone involved.

PM’s wife sparks press backlash with fleeting ‘mean’ remark

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul faced tough questions from reporters at Don Mueang Airport after returning from Malaysia. He walked away due to time pressure. His wife, Thananon Niramit, then told reporters, “Why are you so mean to the prime minister? Next time I will remember.” The comment sparked criticism. Opposition MP Pukkamon Nunarnan said the remark could intimidate journalists. The moment triggered a debate about the role of political spouses in the media spotlight. The PM’s office has not responded.

Dozen Thai & foreign nationals arrested at illegal hotels on Koh Pha Ngan

Authorities raided two unlicensed hotels on Koh Pha Ngan and arrested 12 Thai and foreign suspects for running illegal accommodation. Officials say the properties lacked permits and may involve visa violations.
Local leaders stressed that unregistered hotels threaten safety standards and hurt the tourism sector. Police plan to prosecute the suspects and review the sites for closure.

Halloween in Bangkok – top-pick events & spooky fun

Bangkok is ready for Halloween. Rooftop parties, haunted houses, costume contests, and family-friendly movie nights will run across the city. Visitors can join ghost-themed walking tours, dress events for children, or enjoy special menus at themed restaurants. Authorities advise planning transport, staying alert after dark, and choosing reputable venues. Bangkok offers both spooky experiences and lighter festive options — from horror thrills to culturally inspired fun.

Thailand eyes sky-high ambition as regional aviation hub

Thailand plans to expand airport capacity and attract more airlines as part of its bid to become Southeast Asia’s leading aviation hub. Government officials highlight runway upgrades, new terminals, and regulatory reforms. Analysts say Thailand must modernise air-traffic systems and improve training to compete globally. If successful, the strategy could boost tourism, trade, and logistics across the region.

Chinese tourists can now pay Thai QR-codes via Alipay & WeChat Pay

Chinese tourists can now use Alipay and WeChat Pay to scan Thai QR codes, creating a smoother shopping and dining experience. The system lets Chinese mobile wallets pay Thai merchants directly. Tourism officials say this change will support small businesses and increase visitor spending. Analysts warn that merchants still need training and cybersecurity monitoring. The move aligns with Thailand’s digital-economy plans and its push to attract more Chinese travellers.

Phayao temple triggers lottery rush after seven jackpot wins

A temple in Phayao province has drawn crowds after seven jackpot-winning tickets reportedly originated there. Visitors rushed to buy numbers linked to the site, hoping to strike lucky. The surge has boosted local businesses but also raised concerns about gambling expectations. Officials are monitoring traffic and crowd issues around the temple.

