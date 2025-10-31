Woman plunges from Pattaya building after lovers’ row

A young woman was seriously injured after falling from a fifth-floor balcony in Pattaya following an argument with her partner at a construction site.

The incident occurred late yesterday, October 30, at a shophouse along Pattaya South Road. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre were called to the scene following reports of a woman falling from height.

Upon arrival, rescue teams found the 25 year old woman, identified only as Jiab, lying behind the building in critical condition. She had reportedly fallen from the fifth floor. Medics administered emergency first aid before rushing her to a nearby hospital.

At the scene, Jiab’s 29 year old girlfriend, Miao, told police that the two had argued earlier that evening over jealousy. According to her statement, Jiab became visibly upset and asked to sit alone on the balcony to cool off.

Miao said she later heard suspicious noises and realised Jiab was attempting to climb over the railing. She rushed to intervene but claimed Jiab lost her grip and fell before she could pull her back to safety.

“I tried to grab her, but it was too late.”

Police say the fall appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, but the investigation remains open as police work to confirm the exact chain of events. Jiab’s current condition has not been publicly disclosed.

One detail that remains unclear is why the pair were at the under-construction shophouse so late at night. Officials have yet to confirm whether the couple had permission to be there or were trespassing at the time of the incident, reported The Pattaya News.

Photos from the scene show emergency crews working under floodlights behind the unfinished building, which has no visible safety barriers or lighting on upper floors.

Police say they are treating the case as an accident for now, but have not ruled out other possibilities. Statements are being collected, and the area remains under observation while officers continue their inquiries.