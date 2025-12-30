Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km

Koh kood and koh mak confirmed safe despite border concerns

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 30, 2025, 4:13 PM
214 2 minutes read
Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The New Year Festival atmosphere in Trat province has returned to full vibrancy. Reports from the Laem Ngop Ferry Terminal today, on December 30, 2025, indicate a surge of tourists heading to the islands, resulting in significant traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, operators and tourists confirm that Koh Kood and Koh Mak remain safe destinations despite border concerns.

Both Thai and international tourists arrived in large numbers by car and motorcycle, queuing to purchase ferry tickets to Koh Chang. The influx caused a traffic tailback stretching over 1 kilometer. Despite the congestion, local business operators view this bustle as a positive economic signal for the area.

Pol. Lt. Col. Sommai Amorn-orach, Deputy Superintendent of Prevention and Suppression at Laem Ngop Police Station, deployed officers to manage traffic flow. He stated that police are coordinating closely with the pier operators.

Currently, five ferries are running on a continuous rotation, departing immediately once full, to transport vehicles and passengers as quickly as possible.

Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Authorities issued a stern warning to drivers to respect traffic rules and stay in the designated lanes. Officials have reported instances of vehicles attempting to cut the queue near the pier entrance, which risks accidents and altercations.

Police expect even higher traffic volumes tomorrow and advise travelers to plan their trips well in advance.

Related Articles

At Laem Sok Pier in Mueang District, the gateway to Koh Kood and Koh Mak, the atmosphere was equally busy between 9.30am and 10.30am. Three major boat operators, Boonsiri High Speed Catamaran, Seudum Go, and Koh Kood Express, transported between 500 and 700 passengers.

Congestion occurred as vehicles arrived simultaneously to drop off departing tourists and pick up those returning to the mainland. Police from Ao Chor Station were on site to facilitate traffic amidst the hot weather.

Mr. Sattaya Promprathet, a captain for Boonsiri, noted that while the pier is busy, tourist numbers are slightly lower than last year. He attributed this to news reports regarding fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border in Trat province.

Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

‘I want to clarify that the province’s three main islands—Koh Chang, Koh Kood, and Koh Mak—are completely safe and unaffected by the border situation,’ Mr. Sattaya stated. He urged government agencies to improve public relations to reassure tourists.

Mr. Natthapong Artvichai, a tourist from Chiang Mai visiting Koh Kood with his girlfriend for the third time, echoed this sentiment. ‘I have followed the news about the border skirmishes, but I am not afraid. The conflict areas are far from the tourist attractions. I invite everyone to come visit; the travel is convenient, safe, and the sea is incredibly clear right now,’ as reported by KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant

2 minutes ago
Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km

1 hour ago
Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car | Thaiger Thailand News

Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car

1 hour ago
New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule &#038; free parking locations revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule & free parking locations revealed

2 hours ago
Thai politician&#8217;s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician’s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law

2 hours ago
FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic | Thaiger Thailand News

FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic

3 hours ago
Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid &#8216;Azkaban&#8217; mockery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid ‘Azkaban’ mockery

3 hours ago
CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online

3 hours ago
From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online | Thaiger Pattaya News

From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online

4 hours ago
2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation

5 hours ago
New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties

6 hours ago
Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan

6 hours ago
Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic

6 hours ago
New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | Thaiger Thailand News

New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304

7 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene

7 hours ago
5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world | Thaiger Travel

5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world

7 hours ago
Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards | Thaiger Pattaya News

Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards

8 hours ago
Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

1 day ago
CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle | Thaiger Bangkok News

CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle

1 day ago
Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

1 day ago
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

1 day ago
2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed? | Thaiger Finance

2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

1 day ago
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

1 day ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 30, 2025, 4:13 PM
214 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.