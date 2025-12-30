Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km

The New Year Festival atmosphere in Trat province has returned to full vibrancy. Reports from the Laem Ngop Ferry Terminal today, on December 30, 2025, indicate a surge of tourists heading to the islands, resulting in significant traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, operators and tourists confirm that Koh Kood and Koh Mak remain safe destinations despite border concerns.

Both Thai and international tourists arrived in large numbers by car and motorcycle, queuing to purchase ferry tickets to Koh Chang. The influx caused a traffic tailback stretching over 1 kilometer. Despite the congestion, local business operators view this bustle as a positive economic signal for the area.

Pol. Lt. Col. Sommai Amorn-orach, Deputy Superintendent of Prevention and Suppression at Laem Ngop Police Station, deployed officers to manage traffic flow. He stated that police are coordinating closely with the pier operators.

Currently, five ferries are running on a continuous rotation, departing immediately once full, to transport vehicles and passengers as quickly as possible.

Authorities issued a stern warning to drivers to respect traffic rules and stay in the designated lanes. Officials have reported instances of vehicles attempting to cut the queue near the pier entrance, which risks accidents and altercations.

Police expect even higher traffic volumes tomorrow and advise travelers to plan their trips well in advance.

At Laem Sok Pier in Mueang District, the gateway to Koh Kood and Koh Mak, the atmosphere was equally busy between 9.30am and 10.30am. Three major boat operators, Boonsiri High Speed Catamaran, Seudum Go, and Koh Kood Express, transported between 500 and 700 passengers.

Congestion occurred as vehicles arrived simultaneously to drop off departing tourists and pick up those returning to the mainland. Police from Ao Chor Station were on site to facilitate traffic amidst the hot weather.

Mr. Sattaya Promprathet, a captain for Boonsiri, noted that while the pier is busy, tourist numbers are slightly lower than last year. He attributed this to news reports regarding fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border in Trat province.

‘I want to clarify that the province’s three main islands—Koh Chang, Koh Kood, and Koh Mak—are completely safe and unaffected by the border situation,’ Mr. Sattaya stated. He urged government agencies to improve public relations to reassure tourists.

Mr. Natthapong Artvichai, a tourist from Chiang Mai visiting Koh Kood with his girlfriend for the third time, echoed this sentiment. ‘I have followed the news about the border skirmishes, but I am not afraid. The conflict areas are far from the tourist attractions. I invite everyone to come visit; the travel is convenient, safe, and the sea is incredibly clear right now,’ as reported by KhaoSod.